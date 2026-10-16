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iPhone Duo Pre-Orders in India Begin Today: Price, Offers and Specifications

Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone Duo in India at 5:30pm IST today through its official website and the Apple Store app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 October 2026 08:52 IST
iPhone Duo Pre-Orders in India Begin Today: Price, Offers and Specifications

The foldable is available in Star White and Night Sky colour options

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Highlights
  • iPhone Duo starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB model
  • Buyers can get up to Rs. 81,500 trade-in credit for eligible iPhones
  • Apple's new A20 Pro 2nm chipset powers the flagship foldable
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Apple launched its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, at its ‘Surprise and Shine' event in September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, new AirPods and Apple Watch models. While the other devices have already gone on sale, the company's first foldable iPhone has remained unavailable for purchase. That changes today, as Apple opens pre-orders for the iPhone Duo in India and several global markets. The handset brings a foldable design, two displays, and the latest A20 Pro chipset to Apple's flagship lineup, with multiple storage options and launch offers for buyers.

iPhone Duo Price in India, Offers

The iPhone Duo price in India starts at Rs. 2,99,900 for the 256GB storage variant. The 512GB model is priced at Rs. 3,24,900, while the 1TB and 2TB configurations cost Rs. 3,74,900 and Rs. 4,49,900, respectively. The foldable is available in Star White and Night Sky colour options.

Apple will begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone Duo in India at 5:30pm IST today through its official website and the Apple Store app. The handset is scheduled to go on sale on October 23 through Apple's online store and select partner retailers.

Customers purchasing the iPhone Duo can get up to Rs. 81,500 in credit through Apple's Trade In programme when exchanging an eligible iPhone 13 or newer model. Apple is offering No Cost EMI for up to 12 months through most leading banks. Buyers can also get up to Rs. 7,000 in instant cashback with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Additionally, iPhone Duo purchases will include three months of Apple Music, along with three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

iPhone Duo Features, Specifications

The iPhone Duo sports a book-style design with a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding display and a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display. Both screens support ProMotion technology, while the inner panel offers a larger viewing area for gaming, watching videos, and multitasking. Apple says the inner display is 50 percent larger than the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The handset is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, built using a 2nm process. The iPhone Duo runs iOS 27.1 and supports Apple Intelligence features, including Siri AI. On the optics front, the iPhone Duo features a 48-megapixel Dual Fusion rear camera system comprising a main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle camera. The phone also includes a 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera, alongside an under-display FaceTime camera for video calls when the device is unfolded.

It supports MagSafe wireless charging, USB Type-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 in terms of connectivity. The iPhone Duo uses a dual-battery architecture, with Apple claiming up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer screen.

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Further reading: iPhone Duo, iPhone Duo Price in India, iPhone Duo pre-order, iPhone Duo sale, iPhone Duo Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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