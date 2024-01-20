Vivo G2 was launched in China on Friday as the company's newest addition to its budget smartphone portfolio. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 processor, along with up to GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that offers 15W charging support. It runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box, according to the Chinese smartphone maker.

Vivo G2 price, availability

Vivo G2 price is set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. You can also purchase the smartphone in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) respectively.

The most expensive configuration is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) — this version is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Customers can purchase the Vivo G2 in China in a single Space Black colourway. There's no word from Vivo on plans to launch the phone in other markets, including India.

Vivo G2 specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo G2 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on OriginOS 3, which is based on Android 13. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a 7nm Dimensity 6020 chip paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photography and capturing videos, the Vivo G2 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.8 aperture, for video calls and capturing selfies.

You get up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage on the Vivo G2. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a flicker sensor.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It has a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Vivo G2 measures 165.74x75.43x8.09mm and weighs 186g, according to the company.

