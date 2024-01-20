Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo G2 With 13 Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo G2 With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo G2 is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2024 13:35 IST
Vivo G2 With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo G2 is available in a single Space Black colourway

Highlights
  • Vivo G2 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3
  • It is equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

Vivo G2 was launched in China on Friday as the company's newest addition to its budget smartphone portfolio. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 processor, along with up to GB of RAM paired with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that offers 15W charging support. It runs on Android 13-based OriginOS 3 out-of-the-box, according to the Chinese smartphone maker.

Vivo G2 price, availability

Vivo G2 price is set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. You can also purchase the smartphone in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) respectively.

The most expensive configuration is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200) — this version is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Customers can purchase the Vivo G2 in China in a single Space Black colourway. There's no word from Vivo on plans to launch the phone in other markets, including India. 

Vivo G2 specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo G2 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on OriginOS 3, which is based on Android 13. The handset features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a 7nm Dimensity 6020 chip paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photography and capturing videos, the Vivo G2 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.8 aperture, for video calls and capturing selfies. 

You get up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage on the Vivo G2. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a flicker sensor.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It has a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Vivo G2 measures 165.74x75.43x8.09mm and weighs 186g, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo G2

Vivo G2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo G2, Vivo G2 price, Vivo G2 specifications, Vivo G2 launch, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Employee Emails Hacked by Russia-Linked 'Midnight Blizzard' Group, Company Says
Vivo G2 With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 First Look
  3. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Galaxy AI
  5. Realme 12 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Through Alleged Geekbench Listing
  6. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  7. iOS 17.3 is Set to Arrive Next Week With This Much-Awaited Security Feature
  8. You Could Soon Stream Videos on Mobile Phones Without SIM Card, Internet
  9. Sony Inzone Buds With ANC, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo G2 With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft Employee Emails Hacked by Russia-Linked 'Midnight Blizzard' Group, Company Says
  3. Apple Vision Pro Preorders Go Live in the US Ahead of February 2 Launch: Pricing, Specifications
  4. HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders
  5. Your Binge Watch Guide for the Weekend: From Indian Police Force to The Bequeathed
  6. NFT-Supporter Trump Vouches to Squash CBDC Creation in US if Re-Elected President
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  8. Acer's Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Predator Helios, Nitro and More Laptops
  9. iPhone 16 Capture Button Will Let Users Control Focus, Use Swipe Gestures to Zoom: Report
  10. Xbox Developer Direct 2024: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Unveiled, Senua's Saga Gets Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »