Technology News

Microsoft Employee Emails Hacked by Russia-Linked 'Midnight Blizzard' Group, Company Says

The hacking group doesn't appear to have accessed customers’ systems or Microsoft servers that run outward-facing products, according to Microsoft.

By Dina Bass and Katrina Manson, Bloomberg | Updated: 20 January 2024 12:10 IST
Microsoft Employee Emails Hacked by Russia-Linked 'Midnight Blizzard' Group, Company Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft says accounts of senior leadership were also affected in the hack

Highlights
  • Microsoft employees' emails were recently compromised
  • The hacking attempt involved a brute force attack on employee accounts
  • Fixes for older systems targeted in the attack could cause disruption
Advertisement

Microsoft said a Russian-linked hacking group attacked its corporate systems, getting into a “small number” of email accounts, including those of senior leadership and employees who work in cybersecurity and legal. The company said it's acting immediately to fix older systems, which will probably cause some disruption.

The hacking group doesn't appear to have accessed customers' systems or Microsoft servers that run outward-facing products, the software giant said Friday in a blog post. Microsoft also has no evidence the group, named Midnight Blizzard, got into source code or artificial intelligence systems.

“We will act immediately to apply our current security standards to Microsoft-owned legacy systems and internal business processes, even when these changes might cause disruption to existing business processes,” the company said. “This will likely cause some level of disruption.”

The group that Microsoft deemed responsible, also known as “Nobelium,” is a sophisticated nation-state hacking group that the US government has tied to Russia. The same group previously breached SolarWinds, a US federal contractor, as part of a massive cyber-espionage effort against US federal agencies.

The company said hackers beginning in November used a “password spray” attack to infiltrate its systems. That technique, sometimes known as a “brute force attack,” typically involves outsiders quickly trying multiple passwords on specific user names in order to try breaching targeted corporate accounts.

In this case, in addition to the accessed accounts, the attackers also took emails and attached documents. Microsoft said it detected the hack on January 12, adding that the company is still notifying employees whose emails were accessed.

Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said government officials are “closely coordinating with Microsoft to gain additional insights into this incident and understand impacts so we can help protect other potential victims.”

Microsoft technology has frequently been the target of major hacking campaigns.

The US Cyber Safety Review Board, which reports to the Department of Homeland Security, is already assessing a 2023 intrusion against Microsoft Exchange Online that the company attributed to China-linked hackers. That breach enabled the hack of senior US officials' email accounts and has prompted growing concerns about cloud computing security. Microsoft said in September it identified five different errors in how its systems that have “been corrected.”

In an interview with Bloomberg in 2023 following that breach, Jen Easterly, director of the agency that manages the board, suggested that Microsoft should “recapture the ethos” of what Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called “trustworthy computing” in 2002, when he instructed employees to focus on security over adding new features.

“I absolutely positively think they have to focus on ensuring their products are both secure by default and secure by design, and we are going to continue to work with them to urge them to do that,” Easterly said of Microsoft.

In November, Microsoft said it was overhauling how it protects its software and systems after a series of high-profile hacks. Now the company said it must pick up the pace on changes, particularly to older systems and products.

“For Microsoft, this incident has highlighted the urgent need to move even faster,” the company said Friday.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Cybersecurity, Security breach, Russia
Apple Vision Pro Preorders Go Live in the US Ahead of February 2 Launch: Pricing, Specifications

Related Stories

Microsoft Employee Emails Hacked by Russia-Linked 'Midnight Blizzard' Group, Company Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Teased at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event: See Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Debuts With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Galaxy AI
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 First Look
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  6. You Could Soon Stream Videos on Mobile Phones Without SIM Card, Internet
  7. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  8. Realme 12 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Through Alleged Geekbench Listing
  9. Realme Note 50 Launch Set for January 23; Specifications Listed Online
  10. HMD's First Phone With Dual Rear Camera Setup Surfaces in Leaked Renders
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 Lose Blood Oxygen Feature to Dodge US Ban
  2. Vivo G2 With 13-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Employee Emails Hacked by Russia-Linked 'Midnight Blizzard' Group, Company Says
  4. Apple Vision Pro Preorders Go Live in the US Ahead of February 2 Launch: Pricing, Specifications
  5. HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders
  6. Your Binge Watch Guide for the Weekend: From Indian Police Force to The Bequeathed
  7. NFT-Supporter Trump Vouches to Squash CBDC Creation in US if Re-Elected President
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
  9. Acer's Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Predator Helios, Nitro and More Laptops
  10. iPhone 16 Capture Button Will Let Users Control Focus, Use Swipe Gestures to Zoom: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »