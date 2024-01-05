Technology News
Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to get a Samsung E7 AMOLED panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC

Highlights
  • It is said to feature curved edges
  • Vivo is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery on the Vivo X100 Pro+
  • Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 were launched recently in India
Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in India this week with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly considering to add the Vivo X100 Pro+ to this lineup. Ahead of any official confirmation, a Chinese tipster has leaked the specifications of the handset. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to come with a Samsung E7 AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit. It will debut as a successor to the Vivo X90 Pro+.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Vivo X100 Pro+ will get a Samsung E7 AMOLED panel. The display is said to feature curved edges and a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The handset might also include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

For optics, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with support for 4.3x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, it is said to carry a 32-megapixel front camera similar to the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro.

Vivo is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery on the Vivo X100 Pro+ with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is said to offer two-way satellite communication support as well.

Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 were launched recently in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 63,999, respectively. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC and have triple rear cameras. The handsets have curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X100 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, whereas the Vivo X100 Pro sports a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
