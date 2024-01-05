Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in India this week with the brand-new MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand is reportedly considering to add the Vivo X100 Pro+ to this lineup. Ahead of any official confirmation, a Chinese tipster has leaked the specifications of the handset. The Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to come with a Samsung E7 AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit. It will debut as a successor to the Vivo X90 Pro+.
Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the Vivo X100 Pro+ will get a Samsung E7 AMOLED panel. The display is said to feature curved edges and a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The handset might also include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
For optics, the Vivo X100 Pro+ is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with support for 4.3x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, it is said to carry a 32-megapixel front camera similar to the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro.
Vivo is expected to pack a 5,400mAh battery on the Vivo X100 Pro+ with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It is said to offer two-way satellite communication support as well.
Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 were launched recently in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999 and Rs. 63,999, respectively. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC and have triple rear cameras. The handsets have curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X100 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, whereas the Vivo X100 Pro sports a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support.
