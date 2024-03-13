Vivo Y03 was launched in Indonesia on Tuesday, March 12. It succeeds the Vivo Y02, which was unveiled in December 2022 in India. The new phone comes with several upgrades, however, the company has yet to confirm if it will see an India launch. The Vivo Y03 is offered in two RAM and storage configurations and two colourways. It is equipped with a dual rear camera system and comes with support for wired Flash Charging.

Vivo Y03 price, availability

Offered in Gem Green and Space Black (translated from Indonesian) colour options, the Vivo Y03 starts at IDR 1,299,000 (roughly Rs. 6,900) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the higher 4GB + 128GB option is listed at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000). It is available for purchase in Indonesia via the official Vivo e-store.

Vivo Y03 specifications, features

The Vivo Y03 sports a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which is virtually expandable up to 4GB. The phone also comes with up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y03 carries a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA camera alongside an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera is housed within a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display and uses a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y03 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, similar to its preceding model, but now supports 15W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. It also supports 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS connectivity. For security, the phone carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance as well. The handset weighs 185g and measures 163.78mm x 75.73mm x 8.39mm in size.

