Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Removes Feature That Let Users Run YouTube Videos in the Background for Free: Here's Why

Xiaomi Removes Feature That Let Users Run YouTube Videos in the Background for Free: Here's Why

Several Xiaomi smartphones running on HyperOS and MIUI are impacted by this move.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2024 19:19 IST
Xiaomi Removes Feature That Let Users Run YouTube Videos in the Background for Free: Here's Why

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 (pictured) was launched in India on March 7

Highlights
  • YouTube Premium users can play videos in the background
  • Xiaomi introduced background video playback support with MIUI 12
  • The feature will soon be disabled on several Xiaomi phones
Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced that it is removing a popular feature which allowed users to run YouTube videos in the background. YouTube Premium users, who pay for ad-free streaming, can play YouTube videos over other applications in a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode or just the audio in the background without the video. However, this Xiaomi feature allowed users to gain the same functionality for free. This move comes at a time when YouTube is cracking down on several third-party apps and features which presumably affect their paying user count.

The firm announced via a Telegram channel post that it will remove the Play video sound with screen off feature in the Video toolbox and the Turn-off screen feature in the Game toolbox via over-the-air updates. Although Xiaomi does not specify what compelled it to remove these popular features, the post states that the move is "due to compliance requirements."

Notably, the action comes months after YouTube has been trying to push more people towards subscribing to YouTube Premium. It has tried to curb the use of ad blockers by slowing down video playback speed for users with ad blockers and making skipping ads significantly harder.

Xiaomi confirmed that this decision will affect all smartphones running MIUI 12, MIUI 13, MIUI 14, and the newly released HyperOS, including Xiaomi 14,  Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 12T. Notably, Xiaomi introduced the feature to support video playback without the screen being active with its MIUI 12 update in 2021.

A recent report claimed that YouTube may be rolling out PiP mode for non-Premium users outside the US. But the company has not confirmed any such moves. Paying YouTube Premium subscribers using the Xiaomi models affected by the native feature removal, should still be able to use YouTube videos on PiP or background player mode.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi HyperOS, MIUI, Xiaomi 14, YouTube, YouTube Premium, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Jio Payments is Reportedly Testing Soundbox For Merchants, Could Launch in 2024
Poco X6 Neo Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 13 Launch; to Feature Dimensity 6080 SoC, AMOLED Display

Related Stories

Xiaomi Removes Feature That Let Users Run YouTube Videos in the Background for Free: Here's Why
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Mentions Pixel 8a on Company Support Page; Launch Expected Soon
  2. Xiaomi 14: Good Things Come in Small Packages
  3. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC Goes Official in India
  4. Jio Tests Soundbox With Audio Payment Alerts For Merchants: Report
  5. Samsung Could Go With Apple Watch-Like Square Design for Future Wearables
  6. Apple is Already Working on a MacBook Pro Powered By an M4 Chip: Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Removes Feature That Let Users Run YouTube Videos in the Background for Free: Here's Why
  2. Poco X6 Neo Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 13 Launch; to Feature Dimensity 6080 SoC, AMOLED Display
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Introduce Adaptive Touch Feature to Boost Touch Sensitivity: Report
  4. Jio Payments is Reportedly Testing Soundbox For Merchants, Could Launch in 2024
  5. OnePlus Ace 3V Confirmed to Launch Later This Year, Company President Teases AI Features
  6. Mark Zuckerberg Criticises Apple Vision Pro Again, Says Meta Quest 3 Is 'Better'
  7. Google Chrome for Android is Reportedly Testing Picture-in-Picture Mode for Custom Tabs
  8. Vivo X100s Specifications, Colour Options Leak; Said to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Chip
  9. Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 33,000 on Flipkart: See Deal
  10. Sony Hints at 'Super Fungible Tokens' in Latest Patent Application: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »