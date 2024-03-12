Technology News
Google's Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 release reportedly labels “Adaptive Touch” as a “P24” feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2024 18:57 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google has added a screen protector detector on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 series is anticipated to arrive in October
  • The firm might also bring the feature to older Pixel models
  • The rumoured feature could adjust the touch sensitivity of the Pixel 9
Google is said to be working on an adaptive touch feature for Pixel phones and its reference was allegedly spotted on Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 last month. This advanced feature would make the screen adjust its touch sensitivity based on environmental conditions and the activities of users. Now, a new report states that the adaptive touch mode will be available in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models. Google has already implemented a screen protector detector feature on the Pixel 8 series last year.

Android Authority reports that the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update includes code that link this adaptive touch feature to the 2024 flagship Pixel lineup. The update reportedly labels "adaptive touch” as a “P24” feature. Going by Google's previous release patterns, the shorthand “P2X” internally refer to their Pixel phones for a particular year.

Based on this, the report claims that the adaptive touch feature would debut on the 2024 Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. Google might also bring the feature to previously released Pixel models at a later stage, possibly as part of a Pixel feature drop.

Evidence of adaptive touch was initially spotted in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 release last month. This feature could enable the phone to automatically adjust the screen touch sensitivity of the Pixel smartphone based on the user's environmental conditions like rain or cold, screen protector and activities like swimming. Once this feature goes live, an adaptive touch toggle is anticipated to be added to the Settings app under Display > Touch Sensitivity.

As mentioned, Google has already added a screen protector detector on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to increase touch input and touch sensitivity. This functionality alerts users when a screen protector is put on or taken off, reminding them to activate or disable screen protector mode accordingly.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Google, Google Pixel 9 series, Adaptive touch feature, Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1, Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
 
 

