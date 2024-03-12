Google is said to be working on an adaptive touch feature for Pixel phones and its reference was allegedly spotted on Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 last month. This advanced feature would make the screen adjust its touch sensitivity based on environmental conditions and the activities of users. Now, a new report states that the adaptive touch mode will be available in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models. Google has already implemented a screen protector detector feature on the Pixel 8 series last year.

Android Authority reports that the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 update includes code that link this adaptive touch feature to the 2024 flagship Pixel lineup. The update reportedly labels "adaptive touch” as a “P24” feature. Going by Google's previous release patterns, the shorthand “P2X” internally refer to their Pixel phones for a particular year.

Based on this, the report claims that the adaptive touch feature would debut on the 2024 Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro smartphones. Google might also bring the feature to previously released Pixel models at a later stage, possibly as part of a Pixel feature drop.

Evidence of adaptive touch was initially spotted in the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 release last month. This feature could enable the phone to automatically adjust the screen touch sensitivity of the Pixel smartphone based on the user's environmental conditions like rain or cold, screen protector and activities like swimming. Once this feature goes live, an adaptive touch toggle is anticipated to be added to the Settings app under Display > Touch Sensitivity.

As mentioned, Google has already added a screen protector detector on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to increase touch input and touch sensitivity. This functionality alerts users when a screen protector is put on or taken off, reminding them to activate or disable screen protector mode accordingly.

