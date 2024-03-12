Technology News
Poco X6 Neo Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 13 Launch; to Feature Dimensity 6080 SoC, AMOLED Display

Poco X6 Neo will be offered in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2024 19:11 IST
Poco X6 Neo Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 13 Launch; to Feature Dimensity 6080 SoC, AMOLED Display

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 Neo is teased to feature a 108-megapixel main rear camera

Highlights
  • Poco X6 Neo is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 13R Pro
  • The handset's display is rated to deliver 1,000 nits of peak brightness
  • The Poco X6 Neo will be 7.69mm thick, according to the company
Poco X6 Neo is all set to go official in India on March 13. Ahead of its arrival, the e-commerce website Flipkart has set up a dedicated microsite to tease the design and key specifications of the Poco X6 Neo. It is confirmed to flaunt an AMOLED display with minimal bezels and 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of storage. The X6 Neo will feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, according to the company.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the Poco X6 Neo, which is expected to debut as a mid-range offering. As per the details shared by the firm, the handset will feature an AMOLED display with narrow bezels 120Hz refresh rate, 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and minimal bezels. The screen is rated to deliver 1,000 nits of peak brightness and offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a hole punch cutout for housing the selfie camera.

The Poco X6 Neo is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations— 8GB + 128 and 12GB + 256GB. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 24GB through the virtual RAM expansion feature.

The upcoming handset from Poco will pack a dual rear camera setup, led by a 108-megapixel main rear camera with 3x lossless in-sensor zoom". The handset will feature a 7.69mm sleek body. Further, the listing indicates blue and golden colourways for the device, but we can expect it to be available in more colour options.

The smartphone maker has already announced that the launch of Poco X6 Neo will take place in India on March 13 at 12:00pm IST. 

The Poco X6 Neo is tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro that debuted in China in November last year with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Poco X6 Neo, Poco X6 Neo Specifications, Poco, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio Payments is Reportedly Testing Soundbox For Merchants, Could Launch in 2024

