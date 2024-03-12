Poco X6 Neo is all set to go official in India on March 13. Ahead of its arrival, the e-commerce website Flipkart has set up a dedicated microsite to tease the design and key specifications of the Poco X6 Neo. It is confirmed to flaunt an AMOLED display with minimal bezels and 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of storage. The X6 Neo will feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, according to the company.

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the Poco X6 Neo, which is expected to debut as a mid-range offering. As per the details shared by the firm, the handset will feature an AMOLED display with narrow bezels 120Hz refresh rate, 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and minimal bezels. The screen is rated to deliver 1,000 nits of peak brightness and offers Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a hole punch cutout for housing the selfie camera.

The Poco X6 Neo is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and will be offered in two RAM and storage configurations— 8GB + 128 and 12GB + 256GB. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 24GB through the virtual RAM expansion feature.

The upcoming handset from Poco will pack a dual rear camera setup, led by a 108-megapixel main rear camera with 3x lossless in-sensor zoom". The handset will feature a 7.69mm sleek body. Further, the listing indicates blue and golden colourways for the device, but we can expect it to be available in more colour options.

The smartphone maker has already announced that the launch of Poco X6 Neo will take place in India on March 13 at 12:00pm IST.

The Poco X6 Neo is tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro that debuted in China in November last year with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

