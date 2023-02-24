Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo First Impressions: Worth It?

Infinix recently launched a new model in its Zero series, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo. This smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC and is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. The Marvel-themed Zero 5G 2023 Turbo, was launched to help promote the new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania film. From what I have observed, this partnership does not extend to anything beyond additional packaging over the retail box. The cover has Infinix's logo as well as Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania artwork with a picture of Kang The Conquerer that does look cool.

Infinix partnered with Marvel's Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania film to launch Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo comes in a sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Inside the retail package, we have the smartphone, a 33W power adaptor, a USB Type-A to Type-C cable, a user manual, a transparent hard case, and a SIM eject tool. All of these are placed inside the box without any holder for the accessories.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is the successor to the Infinix Zero 5G (Review) which was launched in 2022. It is available in three colour options: Pearly White, Submariner Black, and Coral Orange; the one we have. This smartphone has a matte back panel with a leather-like texture and a Zero 5G logo engraved in gold at the bottom. A raised, curved module houses the three-camera setup. The frame is also matte-finished and has chamfered edges.

Infinix claims to have used vegan leather for the Coral Orange colour variant

The power key has an integrated fingerprint sensor, and the volume buttons are placed near it on the right. The SIM tray is on the left. The USB Type-C charging port, speaker grille, microphone, and 3.5mm headphone jack are all on the bottom, and there's another microphone for noise cancellation on the top.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo features a three-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera along with a flash. The rear camera captures images with a good level of detail and contrast, and even manages to maintain good saturation, but only in daylight.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo does not have an ultra-wide angle camera

When I tried to capture images at night, the smartphone overprocessed some of them so much that they did not appear to be real and were not usable at all. This phone can record video at up to 4K 30fps, but to get good results, you need a lot of light in the scene. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo has a 16-megapixel front camera that takes pictures with good detail in daylight, but again, struggles in low light.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD that has a 120Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and can get as bright as 500 nits. The display is fairly colour-accurate but content is not visible under direct sunlight. For the price, this is not the display quality one would expect.

The smartphone's display is not visible in direct sunlight

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that in my limited experience lasted for quite a while with some web browsing and watching videos on YouTube. This smartphone supports fast charging and comes with a 33W power adaptor.

It is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC which is good enough for daily tasks and smooth gaming. In my limited use, the phone performed well. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo runs on XOS 12.0 based on Android 12 which isn't very smooth and needs a lot of improvement.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is equipped with a good SoC and decent cameras, but a not-so-great display, and is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. There are other options in this price range with better displays and cameras that offer much better value for the money.

