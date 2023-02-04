Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo were launched in India on Saturday as the latest 5G-enabled smartphones from the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new Infinix Zero series handsets are powered by 6nm-based Mediatek Dimensity SoCs and feature 6.78-inch full-HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. They come equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Both smartphones will go on sale in India starting February 11 through Flipkart.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo price in India, availability

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. They come in Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black shades. The new Infinix Zero 5G devices are currently listed on Flipkart and will go on sale in the country starting February 11.

Sale offers on the new smartphones include an exchange bonus worth Rs. 1,500 on the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Rs. 2,000 on Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo for exchanging old handsets worth Rs. 10,000. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 carries a list of similarities with the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo. These include the same XOS skin based on Android 12, and the same triple rear camera setup, battery, and charging specifications. However, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is powered by a different chipset and offers more onboard storage.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo run on Android 12-based XOS 12 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 100 percent coverage of RGB colour gamut. They have a hole-punch display design. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, while the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo has a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, under the hood. They have 8GB of in-built RAM that can be virtually expanded up to a further 5GB using unused storage for improved performance.

The new Infinix Zero series smartphones come with a triple rear camera unit along with a quad rear flash. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. For selfies, Infinix has packed a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual front flash. The camera unit supports Super Night Mode for capturing better images in low light conditions.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 carries 128GB onboard storage, whereas the Turbo edition features 256GB of in-built storage. Connectivity options on the phones include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, the 5G smartphones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Both the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.