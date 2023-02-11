Infinix Zero 5G 2023, Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Edition Go on Sale: Details

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 series was launched in India on February 4. Starting today (February 11), Infinix has commenced the official sale of the latest entry-level smartphone series which includes the vanilla Infinix Zero 5G 2023, and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Edition. The sale is currently live exclusively on Flipkart. Both 5G smartphones from the lineup are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, a 5000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple camera rear setup. The handsets from the Inifinix Zero 5G 2023 series arrive in three colour options each.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is available at a launch offer price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo, on the other hand, is being offered at Rs. 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at launch. They come in Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black shades. The new Infinix Zero 5G series devices are currently available for purchase for Indian consumers exclusively on Flipkart.

Flipkart has listed the vanilla Infinix Zero 5G 2023 at a 28 percent discount from its original price of Rs. 24,999, while the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Edition gets a 20 percent discount from its original launch price of Rs. 24,999.

The launch sale offers also include an exchange bonus worth Rs. 1,500 on the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Rs. 2,000 on Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo for exchanging old handsets worth atleast Rs. 10,000. Users also have the option to avail no-cost EMI options on their purchases for the Infinix Zero 5G 2023, and the Infinix Xero 5G 2023 Turbo smartphones.

Both smartphones run on Android 12-based XOS, feature a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary, a 5000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 100 percent coverage of RGB colour gamut. Both smartphones from the latest entry-level lineup sport a hole-punch display design, in order to house its 16-megapixel selfie camera alongside dual fron facing flashes.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, while the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo has a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, under the hood. However, both the smartphones are equipped with 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded up to a further 5GB.

The triple rear camera setup on both devices is supported by a quad flash, while being led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. The smartphone supports Super Night Mode for capturing better images in low light conditions.

