Have you ever imagined a phone that is powered by robust RAM, a bright display, and a massive battery with a super-fast charging speed? Well, if you're looking to buy a smartphone with all these amazing features while being accessible to you at a pocket-friendly price then you've landed on the right spot. The all-new POVA 6 Pro 5G by TECNO helps you stay ahead with its powerful performance, unique design, and unmatched features in its segment.

Let's take a look at what really makes the Pova 6 Pro 5G better, faster, and stronger

Stand apart with the enhanced arc interface

When it comes to design, the POVA 6 Pro 5G wins hands down in its segment. The updated Arc Interface offers an enhanced feel with its motherboard-inspired design made up of a photolithography process. It offers over 100 custom settings and is supported by 210 mini LED beads. The design looks absolutely stunning, bringing the rear of the phone alive in various modes. It's pretty cool yet functional, and an absolute head-turner of a feature.

Powerful performance unlike any other

TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G features Memory Fusion 2.2 that lets you access up to 24GB of RAM on your smartphone. This makes multitasking easier and more efficient, thanks to the expandable RAM feature. The 256GB ROM enables you to store a large number of photos, videos, and apps. Everything from playing games to capturing photos and videos with the phone feels super smooth.

A large battery with fast-charging support

TECNO POVA 6 Pro packs India's first 6,000mAh-sized battery with a powerful 70W Ultra Charge fast charger. The combination lets you charge the phone up to 50 percent in just 19 minutes, and a full 100 percent in just 50 minutes. That's phenomenal! This means you can get more done while you're on the move, without having to worry about losing battery power or charging quickly.

Incredibly slim

The all-new TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G comes packed with a large 6,000mAh battery. You're probably assuming that the phone would be quite thick because of that. Don't worry, the POVA 6 Pro 5G is India's slimmest smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery. At just 7.9mm, the POVA 6 Pro 5G is not just slim but also weighs just 195g. How incredible is that?

A vibrant Pro display

For endless scrolling and an immersive gaming experience, the TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G brings a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that's a visual treat. Now that's something that's difficult to find in this segment. Scrolling through content on the apps feels super smooth and playing games is even more fun. Dynamic Port 2.0 makes full use of this gorgeous display, offering a very useful way to stay on top of things throughout the day.

A Pro camera setup

TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G packs a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, supported by a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and an AI camera. For your selfies, there's a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera with dual-tone flash on both front and back. You can shoot stunning photos in both day and light using the POVA 6 Pro 5G.

The TECNO POVA 6 Pro is available in Comet Green and Meteorite Grey colour options. The phone runs Android 14-based HiOS 14 which offers a slick user interface, making it easier to get anything done without a lag. The phone is proudly made in India and you can now buy it at a special launch price of just Rs.

17,999* (including Rs. 2,000 off) starting April 4. As a part of the special launch offer, you will also complimentary free goodies worth Rs. 4,999. So what are you waiting for? Buy now on Amazon.in and from the nearest retail store.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.