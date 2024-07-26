Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset With Oryon CPU Could Launch at Snapdragon Summit on October 21: Report

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset With Oryon CPU Could Launch at Snapdragon Summit on October 21: Report

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will reportedly be equipped with Qualcomm’s self-developed Oryon CPU, first showcased at the Snapdragon Summit in 2022.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 July 2024 13:07 IST
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset With Oryon CPU Could Launch at Snapdragon Summit on October 21: Report

Photo Credit: Snapdragon

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is speculated to debut on the successor to the Xiaomi 14 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset could arrive in October
  • The chipset is speculated to be fabricated on a 3nm process technology
  • It reportedly scored more than Apple's A17 Pro SoC on Geekbench
Advertisement

Qualcomm has reportedly announced that it will hold its next Snapdragon Summit from October 21 to October 23 in Hawaii. The company is expected to unveil its upcoming flagship mobile chipset, the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, during this event. It is speculated to be built upon a 3nm process technology from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and may deliver power and efficiency upgrades. This development builds upon the launch timeline provided by Chief Marketing Officer Don McGuire at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset Specifications (Expected)

According to a post on MyDrivers (translated from Chinese), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will be equipped with Qualcomm's self-developed Oryon CPU which was first showcased at the Snapdragon Summit in 2022. It is claimed to deliver an improved gaming performance and may also feature support for LPDDR6 RAM. The chip may be paired with an updated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The SoC's prime core is said to be clocked at 4.2 GHz, compared to the 3.4 GHz peak clock speed of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Qualcomm's upcoming chipset for the mobile platform is expected to beat Apple's A17 Pro SoC in terms of processing power, according to the report. Alleged Geekbench scores of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 revealed it crossed the 3,000 threshold in single-core tests, compared to 2,999 scored by Apple's flagship chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 scored 10,000 in the multi-core benchmark test.

However, this revelation contradicts a previous claim by X (formerly Twitter) user @negativeonehero who suggested that the next-gen Snapdragon chipset will have a peak GPU performance less than Apple's A17 Pro chip and similar to MediaTek's Dimensity 9300. The user also suggested Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will only bring a “single-digit” improvement in CPU performance.

That said, it is speculated to be a more power efficient chipset than its predecessor, reportedly consuming 8W during the multi-core benchmark.

According to a report, Xiaomi has secured “exclusive first launch rights” for integrating the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset in its smartphones. Consequently, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is rumoured to be the first handset powered by it. Other flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13 are also speculated to arrive with the chipset in 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 launch, Qualcomm
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitcoin Price Hovers Under $67,000 on Global Exchanges, Altcoin Values Rise After Price Correction Period

Related Stories

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset With Oryon CPU Could Launch at Snapdragon Summit on October 21: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Launches New AI Camera Algorithm in Partnership With Samsung
  2. Motorola Edge 50 India Launch Date, Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  3. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  4. [Exclusive] iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro India Launch Timeline Revealed
  5. Jio Things Unveils Android IoT Technology for Two Wheelers in India
  6. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter Debut in India
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Features
  8. HP Launches Its First Copilot+ AI PCs With Snapdragon Chipsets in India
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Confirmed to Run on This MediaTek Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 13 5G Listed on NBTC, BIS and Other Certification Websites; May Feature 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset With Oryon CPU Could Launch at Snapdragon Summit on October 21: Report
  4. Jio Things, MediaTek Unveil 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, Smart Module for Two-Wheelers EVs in India
  5. Bitcoin Price Hovers Under $67,000 on Global Exchanges, Altcoin Values Rise After Price Correction Period
  6. Sony Set to Release PS VR2 Steam App Next Month, Bringing Support for PC VR Games
  7. Poco M6 Plus 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1; Price, Key Specifications Listed on Amazon
  8. Microsoft Rolling Out AI-Powered Bing Generative Search, Could Rival Google’s AI Overviews
  9. Redmi 14C Moniker Surfaces on IMEI Website, May Run on HyperOS: Report
  10. HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »