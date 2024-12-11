A significant discovery has been made in Jerusalem by a team led by Dr. Azriel Yechezkel from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Researchers have identified 50 cave pearls within the Joweizeh Spring Tunnel, a historic waterway near Jerusalem's Old City. Among the findings, 14 pearls contained pottery fragments, and two included plaster remains, marking the first instance of man-made objects embedded in such formations. The findings were reported in the journal Archaeometry.

Unique Discovery of Cave Pearls in the Tunnel

Cave pearls, small mineral formations resembling pearls, are reported to be rare speleothems formed under specific environmental conditions. Unlike other geological formations, these pearls can develop within a few hundred years, as per sources. The Joweizeh Spring Tunnel, built to channel water from a perched aquifer, provided the necessary environment for their formation.

Discovered in a previously sealed section of the tunnel, the pearls measured various sizes and were analysed for their composition, as per reports. Among the artefacts, most pottery shards were linked to the Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods, with a few dating back to the Iron Age and Middle Bronze Age. Reportedly, some shards contained a cobalt-rich coating, a technique associated with imported pottery from regions like Cyprus and Ephesus.

Historical Significance of the Tunnel and Artefacts

The Joweizeh Spring Tunnel, spanning 232 metres, is one of the oldest artificial water tunnels in the southern Levant. Constructed during the Iron Age II, it was part of a royal estate. Evidence suggests its continuous use through the Persian, Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods, with significant renovations during the Hellenistic era.

Dr. Yechezkel posits that the imported pottery, possibly a ceramic lamp, may have been used by engineers overseeing the tunnel's construction, in a statement. This discovery sheds light on the engineering expertise of ancient civilisations and their water management systems.

The findings highlight the interplay between natural processes and human activity in creating such unique formations. Further research is anticipated to uncover additional insights into the tunnel's history, as per reports.