Kennedy Space Center's Rocket Engine Test Simulation Launches in 2025

The Kennedy Space Center will open The Gantry at LC-39 with a rocket engine test simulation by 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 December 2024 22:43 IST
Photo Credit: Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Artist rendering of The Gantry at LC-39, with a "Test Fire Simulation," opening in 2025.

Highlights
  • The Gantry at LC-39 will feature a rocket engine simulation by 2025
  • Visitors can experience sights, sounds, and effects of a test fire
  • New Earth Information Center exhibits highlight NASA's environmental rese
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida has revealed plans for a revamped attraction called The Gantry at LC-39, set to open in early 2025, as per reports. The reimagined observation tower, which was previously used for launch viewing, will now offer an interactive experience, including a simulated rocket engine test. Visitors will have the chance to stand beneath a full-scale rocket engine and experience the sights and sounds of a simulated test fire, complete with lights, sound effects, and a cooling mist.

A New Chapter for The Gantry at LC-39

According to a statement, Therrin Protze, Chief Operating Officer of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, emphasised the educational mission of the new attraction. Described as “an innovative, interactive experience,” The Gantry at LC-39 will offer visitors insights into NASA's ongoing research and space exploration initiatives.

Reportedly, the attraction's features will include a 360-degree viewing platform showcasing active launch sites at NASA and Space Force facilities, exhibits highlighting the history of the space program and activities for guests, such as designing and virtually launching rockets. Visitors can also explore an Earth Information Center, which provides immersive exhibits on planetary changes and environmental challenges.

Enhanced Visitor Experiences and Historical Significance

The Gantry, originally built in 1998 and closed to the public after the 9/11 attacks, is being revitalised to blend historical significance with modern innovation. Reports indicate that the facility will continue as a premium launch viewing site while hosting interactive exhibits. Educational displays will also highlight the Kennedy Space Center's location within the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Renovations include a dining area and access to space-related artefacts, such as a tread from a crawler-transporter. As per reports, this development aims to make space exploration more accessible and engaging for the public. The experience promises to captivate visitors of all ages when it opens in 2025.

 

Comments

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
