Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Launched in India: Price, Features

The Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition costs Rs. 96,749 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 18:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Highlights
  • Price of Enterprise Edition Galaxy S24 starts at Rs. 78,999
  • Samsung is promising seven years of OS updates for new phones
  • They ship with popular Galaxy AI features
Samsung has launched Enterprise Edition Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 in India. The new flagship smartphones have identical specifications to the original Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the Enterprise Edition models arrive with enterprise-focused tools. They have a three-year device warranty and are confirmed to receive seven years of firmware updates. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition versions include Galaxy AI features and have a one-year Knox Suit subscription.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Price in India

Price of Enterprise Edition Galaxy S24 is set at Rs. 78,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is offered in an Onyx Black shade. Meanwhile, the Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed with a price tag of Rs. 96,749 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and is available in a Titanium Black colour. They are currently up for purchase through Samsung's Corporate+ portal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Features

To attract corporate customers, Samsung is delivering Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition phones with a three-year warranty. The devices will offer one year of Samsung's Knox Suite subscription to enable security and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM). Enterprise customers can avail of the Knox Suite subscription from the second year at a 50 percent subsidised price.

Further, Samsung is promising seven years of OS updates and security maintenance releases for the Enterprise models to defend against malicious threats. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition ship with popular Galaxy AI features including Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search with Google.

Apart from the business-focused features, the internals of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition models are identical to the standard variants. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz–120Hz, while the Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display. The Ultra model runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, while the vanilla model has an Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood in India.

For optics, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel wide camera. The Galaxy S24 boasts a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel wide camera. Both models have 12-megapixel selfie sensors and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24.

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Launched in India: Price, Features
