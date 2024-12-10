Samsung has launched Enterprise Edition Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 in India. The new flagship smartphones have identical specifications to the original Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the Enterprise Edition models arrive with enterprise-focused tools. They have a three-year device warranty and are confirmed to receive seven years of firmware updates. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition versions include Galaxy AI features and have a one-year Knox Suit subscription.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Price in India

Price of Enterprise Edition Galaxy S24 is set at Rs. 78,999 in India for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It is offered in an Onyx Black shade. Meanwhile, the Enterprise Edition of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is listed with a price tag of Rs. 96,749 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and is available in a Titanium Black colour. They are currently up for purchase through Samsung's Corporate+ portal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Features

To attract corporate customers, Samsung is delivering Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition phones with a three-year warranty. The devices will offer one year of Samsung's Knox Suite subscription to enable security and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM). Enterprise customers can avail of the Knox Suite subscription from the second year at a 50 percent subsidised price.

Further, Samsung is promising seven years of OS updates and security maintenance releases for the Enterprise models to defend against malicious threats. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition ship with popular Galaxy AI features including Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search with Google.

Apart from the business-focused features, the internals of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition models are identical to the standard variants. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz–120Hz, while the Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display. The Ultra model runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, while the vanilla model has an Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood in India.

For optics, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel wide camera. The Galaxy S24 boasts a triple rear camera unit led by 50-megapixel wide camera. Both models have 12-megapixel selfie sensors and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a 4,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.