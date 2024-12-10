LG has announced a collaboration with American rapper and record producer Will.i.am. The artist will provide counsel for LG Xboom's product development, design as well as marketing. The South Korean conglomerate will introduce a new line of audio products called ‘Xboom by Will.i.am' next year. The company has teased the upcoming electronic devices and revealed its launch timeline. The Xboom Buds TWS earphones are confirmed to launch in the market as the first product from the Xboom by Will.i.am brand.

‘Xboom by Will.i.am' Launch, Products

LG confirmed in a press release that Will.i.am will serve as the “Experiential Architect” of the LG Xboom line of audio products. The company explains that in this capacity, the musician will consult the firm on product development, design and brand marketing of all LG Xboom products.

The Xboom by Will.i.am product lineup is confirmed to include TWS earphones and Bluetooth speakers. The brand will be unveiled at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2025, which is set to take place in Las Vegas, US, starting January 7. The company revealed that the very first product from the upcoming line to hit the markets will be the Xboom Buds.

The Xboom Buds have been teased in promotional images in a black colourway with a pill-shaped charging case. A Bluetooth speaker, also in a black shade, has appeared on the official website. An inscription of the word "Xboom" is visible on the anticipated portable speaker unit.

Xboom Buds and Xboom Bluetooth speaker design teased

Photo Credit: LG

The company said that all Xboom by Will.i.am products will boast a signature sound tuned by the rapper. They will feature two modes for listening including a mode that offers "powerful bass," while the other provides "a soothing sound with harmonious tones," LG claimed.

Upcoming Xboom by Wil.i.am speakers will feature certain "embellishments" like easy-to-hold straps and interactive, colourful lighting, which will be "in sync with the beat of the music being played." The TWS earphones are said to sport ergonomic designs with ear tips and ear hooks, claimed to help with a comfortable fit.

All audio products from the new line will also be integrated with Will.i.am's RAiDiO.FYI, the company revealed. It is an AI-backed interactive and conversational radio experience which is accessible through the FYI.AI app for iPhone and Android phones.