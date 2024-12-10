Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • LG's ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ to Be Unveiled at CES 2025; Xboom Buds Expected

LG's ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ to Be Unveiled at CES 2025; Xboom Buds Expected

Xboom by Will.i.am products will include TWS earphones and Bluetooth speakers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 16:02 IST
LG's ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ to Be Unveiled at CES 2025; Xboom Buds Expected

Photo Credit: LG

Xboom Buds seen in a black colourway

Highlights
  • Xboom by Will.i.am products will be unveiled in January 2025
  • The TWS earphones are teased to get ergonomic designs
  • The Bluetooth speakers will have interactive, colourful lights
Advertisement

LG has announced a collaboration with American rapper and record producer Will.i.am. The artist will provide counsel for LG Xboom's product development, design as well as marketing. The South Korean conglomerate will introduce a new line of audio products called ‘Xboom by Will.i.am' next year. The company has teased the upcoming electronic devices and revealed its launch timeline. The Xboom Buds TWS earphones are confirmed to launch in the market as the first product from the Xboom by Will.i.am brand.

‘Xboom by Will.i.am' Launch, Products

LG confirmed in a press release that Will.i.am will serve as the “Experiential Architect” of the LG Xboom line of audio products. The company explains that in this capacity, the musician will consult the firm on product development, design and brand marketing of all LG Xboom products.

The Xboom by Will.i.am product lineup is confirmed to include TWS earphones and Bluetooth speakers. The brand will be unveiled at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2025, which is set to take place in Las Vegas, US, starting January 7. The company revealed that the very first product from the upcoming line to hit the markets will be the Xboom Buds.

The Xboom Buds have been teased in promotional images in a black colourway with a pill-shaped charging case. A Bluetooth speaker, also in a black shade, has appeared on the official website. An inscription of the word "Xboom" is visible on the anticipated portable speaker unit.

lg xboom william lg inline xboom by will.i.am

Xboom Buds and Xboom Bluetooth speaker design teased
Photo Credit: LG

 

The company said that all Xboom by Will.i.am products will boast a signature sound tuned by the rapper. They will feature two modes for listening including a mode that offers "powerful bass," while the other provides "a soothing sound with harmonious tones," LG claimed.

Upcoming Xboom by Wil.i.am speakers will feature certain "embellishments" like easy-to-hold straps and interactive, colourful lighting, which will be "in sync with the beat of the music being played." The TWS earphones are said to sport ergonomic designs with ear tips and ear hooks, claimed to help with a comfortable fit.

All audio products from the new line will also be integrated with Will.i.am's RAiDiO.FYI, the company revealed. It is an AI-backed interactive and conversational radio experience which is accessible through the FYI.AI app for iPhone and Android phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: LG Xboom, Xboom by will i am, will i am, Xboom, LG, Xboom buds
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
xAI Announces Aurora AI Image Generation Model for Grok, Days After Its Removal

Related Stories

LG's ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ to Be Unveiled at CES 2025; Xboom Buds Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Camera Specs Leak via Camera FV-5 Database
  5. Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  6. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  8. OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad Rolls Out in India With These Features
  9. Suicide Squad Will Get Its Last Seasonal Update Next Month
  10. SpaceX prepares Starship for seventh flight with booster test success
#Latest Stories
  1. Asteroids Impacting Neutron Stars May Be the Cause of Fast Radio Bursts
  2. Vipps Emerges as First Apple Pay Tap-to-Pay Competitor on iPhone Due to EU Regulation
  3. SpaceX Completes Super Heavy Booster Test for Seventh Starship Flight
  4. Rocksteady to End Seasonal Updates for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in January
  5. LG's ‘Xboom by Will.i.am’ to Be Unveiled at CES 2025; Xboom Buds Expected
  6. xAI Announces Aurora AI Image Generation Model for Grok, Days After Its Removal
  7. Joker: Folie à Deux OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Watch Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Starrer Movie
  8. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  9. Pharma OTT Release: Nivin Pauly Starrer to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  10. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »