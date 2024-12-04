Technology News
English Edition

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Fourth Planet in Kepler-51 System

The discovery of Kepler-51e sheds light on the unusual transit patterns of the system's existing super-puff planets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 21:00 IST
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Fourth Planet in Kepler-51 System

Photo Credit: Pixabay

An unusual planetary system with three known ultra-low density "super-puff".

Highlights
  • Kepler-51e discovered, explaining transit timing anomalies in the system
  • Researchers identify potential for more planets in the Kepler-51 system
  • Discovery reshapes understanding of "super-puff" planet dynamics
Advertisement

A recent study published in The Astronomical Journal has revealed the discovery of a fourth planet in the Kepler-51 system, an already remarkable planetary system known for hosting three ultra-low-density "super-puff" planets. This discovery was made by a research team led by Dr Jessica Libby-Roberts, a postdoctoral fellow at Penn State's Centre for Exoplanets and Habitable Worlds, and Dr Kento Masuda, Associate Professor of Earth and Space Science at Osaka University. The finding suggests that the gravitational influence of the newly identified planet, named Kepler-51e, explains unexpected variations in the transit timings of the system's known planets.

Unexpected Findings During Observations

As per a report by Phys.org, the researchers initially aimed to study Kepler-51d using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) but observed its transit occurring two hours earlier than predicted. This significant deviation prompted further analysis of data from NASA's Kepler and TESS telescopes, Hubble Space Telescope and ground-based observatories such as the Apache Point Observatory (APO) and Palomar Observatory, as per reports. According to the team, only a four-planet model could account for the observed transit timing variations.

Insights Into the Kepler-51 System

Kepler-51e is believed to have a mass comparable to the existing planets in the system, following a relatively circular orbit of approximately 264 days. However, its classification as a "super-puff" remains uncertain due to the lack of transit data needed to calculate its radius and density. The inner three planets, known for their extremely low densities, continue to intrigue scientists. The team noted that accounting for the fourth planet alters previously estimated masses of the inner planets, slightly increasing their values while maintaining their status as super-puffs.

Future Implications of the Study

Dr Libby-Roberts, in a statement, indicated the potential for further exploration, stating that Kepler-51e's orbit, located just inside the system's habitable zone, suggests the possibility of additional planets or complex gravitational interactions. Continued observations may uncover planets farther from the star, contributing to the search for potentially habitable worlds. Researchers are also analysing data from JWST to study the atmospheric composition of Kepler-51d, which may shed light on the formation mechanisms of such unusual planets.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Kepler-51, Super-Puff Planets, Exoplanet Discovery, Kepler-51e, Osaka University
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gold and Silver Jewellery Found in 1,600-Year-Old Aristocratic Burials in Crimea
NASA Develops Robotic Technologies for Autonomous Exploration of Ocean Worlds
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Fourth Planet in Kepler-51 System
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched
  2. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  3. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  4. You Can Win an Apple Watch If You Walk 15,000 Steps Daily: Here's How
  5. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  6. Three New Nothing Phones Allegedly Spotted on the IMEI Website
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Fourth Planet in Kepler-51 System
  2. Intel Said to Approach Candidates for CEO Role, Including Former Board Member Lip-Bu Tan
  3. Google's Gemini AI Assistant Gains Utilities Extension With Ability to Control Smartphone Tasks
  4. Bharti Airtel Signs 'Multi-Billion' Dollar 4G, 5G Equipment Deal With Ericsson
  5. NASA Develops Robotic Technologies for Autonomous Exploration of Ocean Worlds
  6. Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker to Launch in India on December 9, Specifications Teased
  7. Gold and Silver Jewellery Found in 1,600-Year-Old Aristocratic Burials in Crimea
  8. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Displays With Improved Durability, Efficiency
  9. Spotify, Google Partner to Add NotebookLM-Powered AI Podcasts to Spotify Wrapped
  10. Ubisoft Is Discontinuing XDefiant, Shutting Down San Francisco and Osaka Studios
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »