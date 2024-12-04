Gold and Silver Jewellery Found in 1,600-Year-Old Aristocratic Burials in Crimea

Archaeologists have uncovered gold and silver jewellery at a burial site near Sevastopol, Crimea, believed to have been used by an elite society between the fourth and sixth centuries. The site, Almalyk-dere necropolis, located on the Mangup plateau approximately 16 kilometres east of Sevastopol, has been the focus of excavations led by researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences and V.I. Vernadsky Crimean Federal University. The burial ground is thought to have belonged to aristocrats of a regional Christian principality during this period, as detailed in reports.

Findings Indicate Aristocratic Burials

Two crypts containing elaborate jewellery and artefacts were examined, according to sources. The items discovered included gold earrings inlaid with red gemstones—likely garnet or carnelian—fibulas, gold foil appliqués, shoe buckles, and decorated belts. Archaeologist Artur Nabokov from the Institute of Archaeology of Crimea noted in reports that the fibulas were locally crafted, while the earrings were likely imported. These findings suggest that the burials were associated with wealthy women, as per expert analysis.

Historical Context of the Site

The Mangup plateau, dominated by the Mangup Kale fortress, is recognised for its historical significance, with evidence of occupation spanning over 5,000 years. Sixth-century Byzantine historian Procopius of Caesarea identified the region as part of Gothia, a Christian principality formed by Ostrogoths who rejected Theodoric the Great's Italian campaign. The latest excavations also unearthed a pyxis—an animal horn container used for cosmetics—alongside other artefacts.

Long-Standing Archaeological Interest

The site has been studied since the 19th century and remains a focal point for understanding Crimea's diverse historical phases, according to reports. Researchers also explored a Christian cave monastery and a Muslim burial ground from later periods, adding to the site's complex archaeological narrative.