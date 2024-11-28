Technology News
NASA Awards Johns Hopkins University Contract for Suprathermal Ion Sensor Development

Johns Hopkins APL secures a NASA contract for Suprathermal Ion Sensors to enhance space weather monitoring.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 November 2024 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

The contract includes a broad scope of responsibilities such as designing

Highlights
  • NASA awards $20.5M contract for NOAA's space weather instruments.
  • Suprathermal Ion Sensors to strengthen space weather forecasting.
  • Project extends through 2034, focusing on solar wind and ion analysis.
NASA has confirmed in a press release that a contract valued at approximately $20.5 million (173.2 crore) has been awarded to the Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Maryland. The contract, which was issued on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), encompasses the development of two Suprathermal Ion Sensor instruments for the Lagrange 1 Series project under NOAA's Space Weather Next Programme. According to the space agency, the performance period for the contract is expected to extend until January 31, 2034.

Project Objectives and Responsibilities

The contract includes a broad scope of responsibilities such as designing, analysing, fabricating, integrating, and testing the Suprathermal Ion Sensors, as per reports. The instruments are intended to support NOAA's satellite operations by supplying critical data for space weather forecasting. Post-launch operations and maintenance of ground support equipment are also part of the agreement.

Work will be conducted at APL's facility in Maryland, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Critical Role of Suprathermal Ion Sensors

The instruments being developed are designed to monitor ions and electrons across an extensive energy range. Sources have stated that this data will assist NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre in issuing forecasts and alerts to mitigate the effects of space weather phenomena such as power outages and disruptions to communication and navigation systems.

The sensors will also help detect and analyse coronal mass ejections, co-rotating interaction regions, and interplanetary shocks, which are vital for estimating the impact of solar wind shocks.

NOAA and NASA Collaboration

The Lagrange 1 Series project is overseen jointly by NOAA and NASA, with NOAA managing the programme, funding and dissemination of data products. NASA, alongside its commercial partners, is tasked with the development and launch of instruments and spacecraft. This collaboration aims to strengthen early warning systems and enhance space weather prediction capabilities.

This development has been seen as a significant step forward in advancing the tools required for understanding and responding to space weather events effectively.

 

Further reading: NASA, NOAA, Space Weather, Science
