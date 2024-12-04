Technology News
English Edition

NASA Develops Robotic Technologies for Autonomous Exploration of Ocean Worlds

NASA’s OWLAT and OceanWATERS technologies are preparing autonomous landers for exploration of ocean worlds like Europa and Enceladus

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 20:00 IST
NASA Develops Robotic Technologies for Autonomous Exploration of Ocean Worlds

Photo Credit: NASA

Artist’s concept image of a spacecraft lander with a robot arm on the surface of Europa

Highlights
  • OWLAT and OceanWATERS enhance robotic exploration of icy moons
  • NASA aims for self-sufficient landers on ocean worlds like Europa
  • Collaborative projects focus on autonomous systems for life detection
Advertisement

NASA is advancing technologies for autonomous spacecraft designed to explore “ocean worlds,” such as Europa and Enceladus, two of the most promising candidates for extraterrestrial life. According to a NASA report, the Ocean Worlds Lander Autonomy Testbed (OWLAT) and Ocean Worlds Autonomy Testbed for Exploration, Research, and Simulation (OceanWATERS) are key initiatives for enhancing robotic missions capable of operating in these challenging environments.

Both OWLAT, developed at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and OceanWATERS, created at Ames Research Center, simulate lander operations under low-gravity and icy surface conditions. OWLAT includes a physical testbed with a robotic arm and tools for sampling, while OceanWATERS offers a virtual environment replicating Europa's conditions. These systems aim to prepare robotic missions for long communication delays, harsh terrain, and limited energy resources.

The Role of OWLAT and OceanWATERS

OWLAT, featuring a Stewart platform for simulating low-gravity dynamics, enables real-world testing of lander hardware and software. It includes force sensors, a robotic arm, and interchangeable tools for sampling. The system's autonomy software ensures operations remain within safety bounds while executing commands via a Robot Operating System (ROS) interface.

OceanWATERS, a simulation-based system, provides a virtual landscape where autonomous decision-making algorithms are tested. Using Europa-like terrain models, it evaluates sample collection, terrain interaction, and energy efficiency. Fault injection tools allow researchers to simulate and resolve potential system failures.

Collaborative Research Outcomes

Research teams funded by the Autonomous Robotics Research for Ocean Worlds (ARROW) and Concepts for Ocean Worlds Life Detection Technology (COLDTech) programmes have utilised these platforms. According to NASA, projects ranged from fault-detection mechanisms by Dr Eric Dixon of Lockheed Martin to terrain-adaptive autonomy led by Dr Melkior Ornik at the University of Illinois.
These developments, as noted in official publications, mark progress towards self-reliant landers capable of probing icy moon surfaces and potentially uncovering signs of life.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Ocean Worlds, Europa, Autonomous Robotics, Enceladus
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gold and Silver Jewellery Found in 1,600-Year-Old Aristocratic Burials in Crimea

Related Stories

NASA Develops Robotic Technologies for Autonomous Exploration of Ocean Worlds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched
  2. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  3. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  4. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Date Revealed
  5. You Can Win an Apple Watch If You Walk 15,000 Steps Daily: Here's How
  6. Realme 14x Sale Date Leaked Alongside Battery Specifications
  7. Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Models May Sport This Upgraded Display Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Discovers Fourth Planet in Kepler-51 System
  2. Intel Said to Approach Candidates for CEO Role, Including Former Board Member Lip-Bu Tan
  3. Google's Gemini AI Assistant Gains Utilities Extension With Ability to Control Smartphone Tasks
  4. Bharti Airtel Signs 'Multi-Billion' Dollar 4G, 5G Equipment Deal With Ericsson
  5. NASA Develops Robotic Technologies for Autonomous Exploration of Ocean Worlds
  6. Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker to Launch in India on December 9, Specifications Teased
  7. Gold and Silver Jewellery Found in 1,600-Year-Old Aristocratic Burials in Crimea
  8. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Displays With Improved Durability, Efficiency
  9. Spotify, Google Partner to Add NotebookLM-Powered AI Podcasts to Spotify Wrapped
  10. Ubisoft Is Discontinuing XDefiant, Shutting Down San Francisco and Osaka Studios
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »