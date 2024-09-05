reMarkable has announced its newest paper tablet model called the Paper Pro. The new moniker does hint at a new series of products by the company, but will not replace the existing reMarkable 2, which recently went on sale in India. The reMarkable Paper Pro comes with several new features over the existing paper tablet model including a brand-new display, improved design, and new accessories which includes a new Book Folio case and a new Type Folio case.

reMarkable Paper Pro Price

The reMarkable Paper Pro can currently only be pre-ordered in the US and comes bundled with a standard Marker stylus at $579 (roughly Rs. 48,600) or with a Marker Plus stylus at $629 (roughly Rs. 52,800).

reMarkable Paper Pro Specifications, Features

The reMarkable Paper Pro gets a new design made of aluminium and glass that appears thicker than the reMarkable 2 we recently reviewed. The new custom-made Canvas Colour display may sound like a big deal, but it only allows nine different colours when writing or sketching on the tablet. When viewing or reading documents the company claims it supports thousands of colours. The 11.8-inch display also has a reading light built-in, which should be a big upgrade over the reMarkable 2 that needed external light sources to be readable in dim or dark settings. It's unclear whether this front-light adjusts automatically like some of Amazon's Kindle e-readers.

There are no details revealed about processing speeds (or the inclusion of a faster processor) to power the spartan user interface. But reMarkable does mention that its new display brings the latency down to 12 milliseconds when using its Marker stylus, which it says is a 40 percent improvement over the reMarkable 2 tablet.

The new Type Folio for reMarkable Paper Pro accessory now comes with backlit keys

Photo Credit: reMarkable

In terms of security, the tablet still lacks a biometric form of authentication and relies on a passcode to lock the device. The company also claims that its new tablet will last 2 weeks on a single charge.

reMarkable's new tablet will work with the older Marker and Marker Plus styli. A larger form factor has resulted in a new set of accessories. The Book Folio for reMarkable Paper Pro will be available in six colours and finishes and is priced from $89. It features an auto wake-up feature, which is not available on the reMarkable 2 and its accessories.

There is a new Type Folio for reMarkable Paper Pro case as well. This time around, the keys are backlit which is again an upgrade over the existing model. It too features the auto wake-up feature when opened along with a magnetic Marker strap.