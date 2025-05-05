Motorola Edge 60 was launched globally just some 10 days ago, and the rumour mill is already churning out details about its successor. As per a report, an early render of the Motorola Edge 70 has surfaced, showing the design changes which may arrive with the purported smartphone, although there aren't too many. The phone appears to have similar design elements as the current Edge 60 model, including the vegan leather back and the triple rear camera unit. While details still remain under wraps, the Edge 70 could get a Dimensity 7000 series processor under the hood.

Motorola Edge 70 Render Leak

Android Headlines shared an exclusive render of the purported Motorola Edge 70 in a report. The phone appears to have a design identical to the Edge 60, including curved edges — it may not, however, be a quad curved device. The phone is reported to have a rear triple camera unit along with an LED flash; the company could use similar sensors as the current model.

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Another notable retention from the current model is said to be the material used for the phone's back panel. In line with previous entries in the Motorola Edge lineup, the purported Edge 70 may retain the vegan leather back. The phone is shown in a green colourway.

The handset is slated to be a near flagship-level offering from Motorola, although the top-end spot could be reserved for the purported Motorola Edge 70 Pro. As such, the Edge 70 is speculated to be powered by a chipset from the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 family, most likely the Dimensity 7400. And with the ever-increasing number of artificial intelligence (AI) features announced by the Lenovo-owned brand for its phones, the purported handset could get a RAM upgrade, as well, with 12GB of RAM becoming standard across all storage variants.

Although official details are yet to surface, the report speculates that the purported Edge 70 could be launched in September, with September 24 being the most likely date of its introduction — a little over five months post the Edge 60 series' launch.