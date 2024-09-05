Technology News
India’s IT Ministry Launches an Array of Blockchain Stacks for Developers to Explore Usecases: Details

The MeitY has launched – Vishvasya, NBFLite, and Praamaanik blockchain stacks.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2024 14:26 IST
India's IT Ministry Launches an Array of Blockchain Stacks for Developers to Explore Usecases: Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Geralt

Indian authorities are focussing on scaling blockchain applications for varied use cases

  • MeitY launched these blockchain platforms on September 4
  • Prior to this, the NPCI had launched tools for blockchain development
  • Government is looking to encourage creation of secure blockchain apps
India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is deepening its commitment to blockchain, the foundational technology behind Web3. This week, MeitY unveiled a suite of blockchain platforms aimed at empowering Indian developers to build secure, transparent, and reliable digital solutions. MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan, who led the launch, emphasized the potential of these platforms to drive the creation of citizen-centric applications, enhancing trust and security in the digital landscape.

The government is looking to explore blockchain usecases around e-Stamps solution, judiciary application, forensic application, consent management framework, IoT device security management, and domicile certificate chain alongside tracking of agriculture produce and inspection system for child care institutions.

For these varied use cases, the MeitY has launched – Vishvasya, NBFLite, and Praamaanik blockchain systems, the announcement said.

The Vishvasya-Blockchain Technology Stack, as per the official announcement, is a geographically distributed infrastructure designed to support various permissioned Blockchain based applications.

Meanwhile, the NBFLite has been explained as a lightweight blockchain platform that developers could use to create solutions for startups and academia. Praamaanik, on the other hand, is the blockchain solution for verifying mobile app origins.

In addition, the MeitY has also initiated the National Blockchain Framework (NBF) technology stack -- which will prioritise the research and development work around blockchain applications. This stack is hosted on geographically distributed infrastructure at NIC Data centers in Bhubaneswar, Pune, and Hyderabad.

“Blockchain technology holds immense potential for transforming governance in India by making public services more transparent, efficient, and accountable,” the announcement quoted Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY as commenting on the development.

With this NBF, the Indian authorities are now laying focus on scaling blockchain applications for varied use cases. The launch of these blockchain platforms is intended to grow Web3-skilled manpower in India, equipped to resolve challenges related to security, interoperability, and performance of the network.

This, however, is not the first time that the Indian government has taken a pro-blockchain step. Back in August 2023, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched Falcon — an open-source project that aims to simplify the management and use of blockchains based on ‘Hyperledger Fabric' and supported on Kubernetes clusters.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, MeitY, Crypto, india
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
