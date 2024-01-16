Technology News
A Marker Plus stylus is offered as an accessory which can be used with the ReMarkable 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 January 2024 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: ReMarkable

ReMarkable 2 offers a paper-like feel to users

Highlights
  • ReMarkable 2 carries 1GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM
  • This e-ink tablet comes with 8GB of onboard storage
  • The ReMarkable 2 has a USB Type-C charging port
ReMarkable 2 has been launched in India. This is an e-ink tablet that works like an everyday notebook, but is digital. It offers users a paper-like feel that we get from regular notebooks. True to its tagline of "the paper tablet," it is claimed to be lightweight and easily portable. People can use it to take notes, review documents, and read. The company offers it alongside helpful accessories like a stylus and a Type Folio tactile keyboard. The Remarkable 2 is already listed with its price and will be available for purchase in the country later this month.

ReMarkable 2 price in India, availability 

The ReMarkable 2 is priced in India at Rs. 43,999 for the tablet and the Marker Plus stylus. At this price, the company is also including a 1-year free Connect trial. The Connect subscription provides users with unlimited cloud storage with sync, up to three years of additional device protection, and access to exclusive offers. The subscription also allows people to use the ReMarkable mobile and desktop applications.

The tablet is currently available for pre-booking at Rs. 1,000 via Amazon and will go on sale starting January 19, 11pm IST. Notably, the ReMarkable 2 is also offered in another bundle marked at Rs. 53,799 that includes a Type Folio alongside the stylus. The Type Folio keyboard cover and the Marker Plus stylus can be purchased separately at Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 13,599, respectively.

ReMarkable 2 specifications, features

ReMarkable 2 tablet features a 10.3-inch monochrome digital paper display with a resolution of 1,872 x 1,404 pixels. The tablet is claimed to be partially powered by E-Ink Carta technology and is equipped with a multi-point capacitive touch. It comes with a 1.2 GHz dual-core ARM chipset paired with 1GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It runs a Linux-based OS. As per the company, notes and files can be synced between the tablet and the ReMarkable applications for MacOS, Windows 10, iOS, and Android. 

Connectivity options on the ReMarkable 2 include Wi-Fi and USB Type-C alongside an accessory port. The tablet is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It supports PDF and ePUB documents. Although the menu language is English, the keyboard supports 17 different languages. Meanwhile, the handwriting conversion feature, backed by MyScript, supports 33 languages but only the ones with Latin script. 

The ReMarkable 2 also supports a left-handed mode that is said to make the tablet accessible for left-handed people. Users can also switch between left and right-handed modes. Lastly, the Marker Plus stylus requires no charging, setup, or pairing for use. Replaceable Marker Tips can be purchased separately when needed.

Sucharita Ganguly
