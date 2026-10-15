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iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Launch Teased; Confirmed to Feature 9,020mAh Battery

iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 will feature an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 14:47 IST
iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Launch Teased; Confirmed to Feature 9,020mAh Battery

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO recently launched the iQOO Pad Ultra in the Chinese market

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Highlights
  • iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 launch confirmed
  • It will feature an Ice Dome quad-cooling system
  • iQOO recently launched the iQOO Pad Ultra in the Chinese market
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iQOO has confirmed that the Pad Pro 8.8 will launch in China soon. The Vivo sub-brand has teased specifications of the upcoming tablet, highlighting its display, battery capacity, and cooling technology. The new Android tablet is expected to arrive alongside the iQOO Neo 12. The iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 is currently open for reservations in China. It will have a compact build and a 9,020mAh battery. 

iQOO Pad Pro 8.8: Specifications Teased

In the latest Weibo post, iQOO confirmed that it will launch the iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 in China later this month. The company started accepting pre-orders for the tablet through its official website, JD.com, Tmall and Douyin.

The company has disclosed the key specifications of the iQOO Pad Pro 8.8. It will feature an 8.8-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The company says the display will offer a wider field of view for first-person shooter (FPS) games.

The iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 will include a 9,020mAh battery. It will feature an Ice Dome quad-cooling system with an active cooling fan measuring 30x30x3.5mm. The cooling setup has a total heat dissipation area of 23,253 mm sq and supports three intelligent fan-speed settings. The upcoming tablet weighs 298g and measures just 5.74mm in thickness.

iQOO is expected to announce more details about pricing and availability of the iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 around its launch. It is likely to be launched alongside the iQOO Neo 12 smartphone.

iQOO recently launched the iQOO Pad Ultra in the Chinese market with the same 8.8-inch 165Hz OLED screen. It was launched with a price tag of CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 92,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 5.74mm-thick body and a 9,020 mAh battery, with support for 66W wired charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The upcoming iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

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Further reading: iQOO Pad Pro 8.8, iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Specifications, iQOO Pad Pro, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 Launch Teased; Confirmed to Feature 9,020mAh Battery
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