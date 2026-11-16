The Vivo Pad FE has recently been the subject of rumours lately, which suggests its launch could be on the horizon. The unannounced model is said to be making progress through regulatory approvals. Now, a tipster claims that it has been sighted on yet another certification platform, further strengthening rumours about its debut in global markets. While the latest listing does not reveal its specifications, earlier certifications have offered a few clues about its connectivity and charging capabilities.

Vivo Pad FE NCC Database Listing

According to a post shared by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) on X, the Vivo Pad FE has received approval from Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC). It is tipped to bear the model number V2601. The purported tablet was also recently spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification database.

The latest development adds to the growing list of regulatory appearances for the purported tablet. The Vivo Pad FE had previously surfaced on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database and the TÜV certification platform. It was previously spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database as well.

The TDRA listing reportedly identifies the tablet with the model number VP2601 and suggests that it will support Wi-Fi-only connectivity. Meanwhile, its TÜV certification indicates support for 15W wired charging at 5V DC and 3A. The SIRIM listing, which was issued on October 15, 2026, did not reveal any additional details.

The latest NCC approval indicates that Vivo could be preparing to launch in Taiwan, alongside Malaysia, Europe, and the UAE. While the company has yet to confirm the tablet, the rumour mill suggests it could potentially be related to the Vivo Pad SE, which was launched in China alongside the Pad 5 Pro.

For context, the Vivo Pad SE features a 12.3-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,464 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The tablet also packs an 8,500mAh battery with 15W wired charging support, along with 5-megapixel rear and front cameras.

The Vivo Pad SE was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.