The Vivo X500 FE, Oppo A7 and Redmi Pad 3 4G have been listed on Malaysia's SIRIM certification database. The Vivo phone and Redmi tablet have also appeared on certification websites in other markets, while earlier reports have offered some details about their expected hardware. These include a high-refresh-rate display and a large battery for the Vivo X500 FE, as well as multiple RAM and storage options and a 10,000mAh battery for the Redmi Pad 3 4G.

Vivo X500 FE, Oppo A7, Redmi Pad 3 4G Get SIRIM Certification

According to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the Vivo X500 FE has received certification under model number V2653. The Oppo A7 is listed as CPH3001, while the Redmi Pad 3 4G carries the model number 26104RPF2G. The SIRIM database entries do not disclose any specifications, pricing or launch details.

The Vivo X500 FE had previously appeared on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website with the same V2653 model number. The listing identified it as a 5G mobile phone and mentioned support for WLAN, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. The handset has also reportedly appeared on certification platforms in Indonesia and Europe. It is expected to succeed the Vivo X300 FE and could launch in multiple markets.

Previous leaks have pointed to a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset for the Vivo X500 FE. The phone is also tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. Its reported camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. A 50-megapixel front camera is also expected.

Unlike the Vivo and Redmi devices, the Oppo A7 has little known about its hardware so far. Its SIRIM listing does not reveal any specifications. The same CPH3001 model number was reportedly spotted on the NBD import and export database, which indicated Pakistan as a potential sales market.

Redmi Pad 3 4G Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Pad 3 4G was previously spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) databases, also under the 26104RPF2G model number. The NCC listing reportedly points to three RAM and storage options: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The tablet is also tipped to have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, along with support for microSD cards of up to 2TB.

The tablet is said to pack a BN90 battery with a typical capacity of 10,000mAh. Earlier certification details also mentioned a 15W charger in the box and a separate 33W adapter, suggesting that the device may support faster charging with a compatible adapter.

Xiaomi has yet to announce a launch date for the Redmi Pad 3 series. The SIRIM listing adds to the regulatory appearances of the 4G model. Another Redmi Pad 3 model number, 2610FRP38G, has also appeared on the UAE's TDRA database, potentially indicating a separate variant.