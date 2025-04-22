Technology News
Vivo Pad 5 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC, 12,050mAh Battery Launched Alongside Vivo Pad SE: Price, Specifications

Vivo Pad 5 Pro features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064x3,096 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2025 13:03 IST
Vivo Pad 5 Pro With Dimensity 9400 SoC, 12,050mAh Battery Launched Alongside Vivo Pad SE: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Pad SE carries a 8,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo Pad 5 Pro features a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the rear
  • They run on Android 15 with OriginOS 5
  • Vivo has equipped the Vivo Pad SE with four speakers
Vivo's Pad 5 Pro and Vivo Pad SE have been launched in China. The new Android tablets run on Android 15-based Origin OS 5 and feature single rear cameras. The Vivo Pad 5 Pro boasts a 13-inch display with 3.1K resolution and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. The Vivo Pad SE, on the other hand, has a 12.3-inch 2.5K display and runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo Pad 5 Pro has eight speakers and a 12,050mAh battery. Vivo is offering an ultra-light iteration of the Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE.

Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE Price

Price of Vivo Pad 5 Pro is set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 3,099, CNY 3,399, CNY 3,699 and CNY 3,899, respectively (ranging from Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 45,000).

The lightweight variant of the Vivo Pad 5 Pro is priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,500) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 16GB+512GB model. The tablet is offered in Cold Star Gray, Cloud Pink, Light Feather White and Spring Tide Blue colour options. The Light Feather White shade is exclusive to the lightweight variant.

The Vivo Pad SE starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the 6GB+128GB model. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB version are priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600). The Soft Light Edition of Vivo Pad SE costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB+256GB model. The 8GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB models are priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,000), respectively. It is available in Blue, Dark Gray and Titanium shades.

Both the Vivo Pad 5 Pro and Pad SE are currently up for sale in China 

Vivo Pad 5 Pro Specifications

The Vivo Pad 5 Pro runs on Origin OS 5, based on Android 15, and features a 13-inch 3.1K (2,064x3,096 pixels) display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display has HDR 10 support and is touted to deliver 1200 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS4.1 onboard storage.

The Vivo Pad 5 Pro features a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the rear and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for video calling and selfies. It has an eight-speaker panoramic acoustic system.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Pad 5 Pro include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor and light sensor.

Vivo has packed a 12,050mAh battery on the Pad 5 Pro with 66W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of online movie watching time and a maximum 70 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 289.56x198.32x5.96mm and weighs 635g. The Light Feather White colour variant weighs just 578g and is 5.94mm thick.

Vivo Pad SE Specifications

The Vivo Pad SE ships with Android 15 with OriginOS 5 and a 12.3-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,464 pixels) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boasts a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Vivo has equipped the Vivo Pad SE with four speakers. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG and USB 2.0. It carries an 8,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It measures 277.08x185.58x6.8mm and weighs around 559g. The soft light version is 6.87mm thick and weighs 569g.

Comments

Vivo, Vivo Pad 5 Pro, Vivo Pad SE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
