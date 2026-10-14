Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date Announced

Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 17:07 IST
Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date Announced

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition will have a 8.8-inch 2.5K display
  • Oppo Find X10 series will launch in India on October 22
  • Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is listed on the company's India website
Advertisement

Oppo has confirmed the India launch date for its Pad Mini Matte Display Edition tablet and Oppo Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The new tablet and earphones will be introduced alongside the Oppo Find X10 series. Dedicated microsites for the Pad Mini and Enco X4 are now live on the Oppo India website, revealing their features and colour options. The Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery. It will have an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display. 

Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date

Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition and Enco X4 will be launched in India on October 22 at 4:45pm IST. The tablet is confirmed to arrive in Lavender Purple colour. Meanwhile, the Oppo Enco X4 is listed on the company's India website in Aurora Violet and Glacier White shades. They will be launched alongside the Find X10 series.

The Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The tablet will also pack an 8,000mAh battery. It will have an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has TÜV Rheinland certification. It comes with a matte finish and is claimed to deliver less glare and Paper-like writing with stylus feedback.

The Oppo Enco X4 is confirmed to feature a dual-driver setup comprising an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter co-tuned with Dynaudio. It will offer the AI Real-time Adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature alongside AI Clear Call voice isolation.

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Pad Mini starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 51,000). It supports 67W wired charging.

The Oppo Enco X4 arrived in China at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 17,100). The earphones are claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

However, Oppo has not yet confirmed whether the Indian variant of the Pad Mini and Enco X4 will retain all the specifications of the model launched in China.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Oppo Pad Mini, Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Standard Chartered Broadens UAE Crypto Services With Direct Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading
5-Star Energy Rating Refrigerator: What to Look for When Choosing an Energy-Efficient Fridge
Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date Announced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 12 Design, Display Specifications Teased
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Products
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices
  4. Google Now Lets You Vibe-Code Apps for Your Android Phone
  5. Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 Set to Launch on This Date
  6. ColorOS 17 Upgrades These Oppo, OnePlus and Realme Devices to Android 17
  7. These Samsung Galaxy S, M, F Series Phones are Now More Expensive in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Rockstar Explains Why It Took Over 8 Years to Make GTA 6, Says It Will Make Its Next Game Faster
  2. Facebook Introduces Your Algorithm Feature to Let Users Customise Feed and Reels
  3. Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade Set for October 21 With 150-Millisecond Finality Target
  4. Haier In-Vista Five-Door Refrigerator and M3 Series Washing Machine Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition, Enco X4 India Launch Date Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra to Launch Next Year With an Improved Privacy Display, Higher Price Tag, Tipster Claims
  7. Samsung Announces Festive Offers on Vision AI TVs in India With Free Soundbars, Cashback Benefits
  8. Standard Chartered Broadens UAE Crypto Services With Direct Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading
  9. Google Play Store Adds Vibe-Coded Apps, AI App Comparisons and Personalised Game Discovery
  10. Ripple Teams Up With Stripe’s Privy to Enable XRP Payments in Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »