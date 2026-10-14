Oppo has confirmed the India launch date for its Pad Mini Matte Display Edition tablet and Oppo Enco X4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The new tablet and earphones will be introduced alongside the Oppo Find X10 series. Dedicated microsites for the Pad Mini and Enco X4 are now live on the Oppo India website, revealing their features and colour options. The Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery. It will have an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display.

Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition and Enco X4 will be launched in India on October 22 at 4:45pm IST. The tablet is confirmed to arrive in Lavender Purple colour. Meanwhile, the Oppo Enco X4 is listed on the company's India website in Aurora Violet and Glacier White shades. They will be launched alongside the Find X10 series.

The Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The tablet will also pack an 8,000mAh battery. It will have an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has TÜV Rheinland certification. It comes with a matte finish and is claimed to deliver less glare and Paper-like writing with stylus feedback.

The Oppo Enco X4 is confirmed to feature a dual-driver setup comprising an 11mm dynamic woofer and a 6mm planar tweeter co-tuned with Dynaudio. It will offer the AI Real-time Adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature alongside AI Clear Call voice isolation.

The Chinese variant of the Oppo Pad Mini starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 51,000). It supports 67W wired charging.

The Oppo Enco X4 arrived in China at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 17,100). The earphones are claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

However, Oppo has not yet confirmed whether the Indian variant of the Pad Mini and Enco X4 will retain all the specifications of the model launched in China.