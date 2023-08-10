Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has been officially confirmed to debut in China on August 14. The company's president Lu Weibing announced the launch date on Weibo. The tablet will be arriving next week in a Gray colour option. The device's design and a few key specifications have also been teased via the Xiaomi China website. The upcoming offering from the Chinese manufacturer will sport a 14-inch display. On the back, it will pack a dual rear camera setup. The tablet has recently been spotted on the Geekbench website as well.

Xiaomi's president Lu Weibing announced the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max on August 14 alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Xiaomi Band 8 Pro in China. The company has also made the launch page live on its official China website. The tablet's design and a few other details have also been teased online. It is confirmed to get a 14-inch display and 8 speakers. Additionally, it will sport a dual rear camera setup alongside an LED Flash. The tablet will also have the Xiaomi branding on the back panel.

Other than these, the company is yet to reveal any details on the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. However, it has recently made its appearance on Geekbench with the model number 2307BRPDCC. The listing also revealed that the tablet could ship with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC as it has been spotted with a 3.19GHz octa-core processor with the codename Taro.

Xiaomi's upcoming tablet is tipped to pack up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 skin on top. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has scored 1752 points in the single-core test and 4618 points in the multi-core test on the Geekbench listing.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3's design has also been teased ahead of the August 14 launch. The successor to the Mix Fold 2 has been shown featuring a Leica-branded quad-camera unit on the rear panel. The handset has been teased in black and cream shades with slightly curved corners and a slim design.

