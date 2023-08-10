Technology News

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Set to Launch on August 14; Design, Specifications Teased

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is set to launch alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Xiaomi Band 8 Pro.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 August 2023 20:37 IST
Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Set to Launch on August 14; Design, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will pack a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will sport a 14-inch display
  • The tablet will come in a Gray colour option
  • Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will be equipped with 8 speakers

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has been officially confirmed to debut in China on August 14. The company's president Lu Weibing announced the launch date on Weibo. The tablet will be arriving next week in a Gray colour option. The device's design and a few key specifications have also been teased via the Xiaomi China website. The upcoming offering from the Chinese manufacturer will sport a 14-inch display. On the back, it will pack a dual rear camera setup. The tablet has recently been spotted on the Geekbench website as well.

Xiaomi's president Lu Weibing announced the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max on August 14 alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Xiaomi Band 8 Pro in China. The company has also made the launch page live on its official China website. The tablet's design and a few other details have also been teased online. It is confirmed to get a 14-inch display and 8 speakers. Additionally, it will sport a dual rear camera setup alongside an LED Flash. The tablet will also have the Xiaomi branding on the back panel.

Other than these, the company is yet to reveal any details on the upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. However, it has recently made its appearance on Geekbench with the model number 2307BRPDCC. The listing also revealed that the tablet could ship with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC as it has been spotted with a 3.19GHz octa-core processor with the codename Taro.

Xiaomi's upcoming tablet is tipped to pack up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 skin on top. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has scored 1752 points in the single-core test and 4618 points in the multi-core test on the Geekbench listing.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3's design has also been teased ahead of the August 14 launch. The successor to the Mix Fold 2 has been shown featuring a Leica-branded quad-camera unit on the rear panel. The handset has been teased in black and cream shades with slightly curved corners and a slim design. 

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 6 Max specifications, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max launch, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, Xiaomi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
RBI Increases UPI Lite Transaction Limit to Rs. 500, Proposes AI-Powered ‘Conversational Payments’
Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Set to Launch on August 14; Design, Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Launches New Configuration Variant in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM, A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  4. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  5. iPhone 15 Series Said to Launch a Day Earlier Than Previously Reported
  6. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. Jio Launches Independence Offer Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data: Details
  8. Fire-Boltt Emerald Smartwatch for Women Debuts in India: Check Price
  9. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  10. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia to Launch Lunar Spacecraft in Race to Find Water on Moon Against Chandrayaan-3
  2. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Set to Launch on August 14; Design, Specifications Teased
  3. RBI Increases UPI Lite Transaction Limit to Rs. 500, Proposes AI-Powered ‘Conversational Payments’
  4. Hike Lays Off Over One-Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G New Configuration Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 15 Series Launch Might Take Place on September 12: Mark Gurman
  7. Microsoft, Aptos Labs Partner to Unite Web3, Artificial Intelligence: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Price in India and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Debut
  9. Mars May Have Been Habitable in the Past, NASA Rover Observations Suggest Water Presence: Scientists
  10. Vivo V29e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.