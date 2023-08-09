Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 has been confirmed to launch on August 14 in China. The handset will debut as the successor to the Mix Fold 2 and Mi Mix Fold as well as the third foldable phone from Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone brand has also released official images, showing the complete design of the Mix Fold 3. It is seen featuring a Leica-branded quad-camera system at the rear. It appears to have slightly curved corners as well. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will compete directly with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Honor Magic V Fold, and Pixel Fold.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun has announced that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be unveiled in China on August 14. The launch event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) and will include Lei Jun's annual speech to share details about the company's business. The marketing poster has a tagline “defining a new standard for the second half of folding screen” (translated from Chinese).

The brand has also posted first-look renders, on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, showcasing Xiaomi Mix Fold 3's design from all angles in both folded and unfolded modes. The renders show the handset in black and cream shades with slightly curved corners and a slim design.

Xiaomi's Mix Fold 3 seems to pack a relatively big square-shaped camera module compared to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. It is seen featuring a Leica-branded quad rear camera system alongside the LED flash. The predecessor, in contrast, has a triple rear camera unit.

As per past reports, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will feature an 8.02-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) inner display and a 6.5-inch cover panel. Both screens could offer a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is expected to run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. It is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with either 50W or 67W wired fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3's launch announcement comes weeks after Samsung unveiled two foldable devices — Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. This is expected to create competition in the foldable space if the new Xiaomi foldable goes on sale in markets outside of China.

