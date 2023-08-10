Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has been unveiled in India in a new storage and RAM configuration. The smartphone was initially launched in India in January this year. At the time, the company announced a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and an 8GB RAM + 256GB handset. However, the latest Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAH battery.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 28,999 on mi.com. It is also available for sale via Flipkart. The smartphone's earlier launched 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are currently priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is being offered in Frosted Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black shades.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G specifications, features

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G was launched earlier this year alongside Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone runs on MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, the handset offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with 394ppi pixel density, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation support. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the rear panel. Further, the phone houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

