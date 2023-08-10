Technology News

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G New Configuration Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G was launched earlier this year alongside Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 August 2023 18:45 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is powered by a Dimensity 1080 SoC
  • The handset supports 67W turbo charge
  • Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G has been unveiled in India in a new storage and RAM configuration. The smartphone was initially launched in India in January this year. At the time, the company announced a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and an 8GB RAM + 256GB handset. However, the latest Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAH battery.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 28,999 on mi.com. It is also available for sale via Flipkart. The smartphone's earlier launched 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are currently priced at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is being offered in Frosted Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black shades.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G specifications, features

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G was launched earlier this year alongside Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone runs on MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, the handset offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with 394ppi pixel density, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation support. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the rear panel. Further, the phone houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 128GB, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G specifications, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G price, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft, Aptos Labs Partner to Unite Web3, Artificial Intelligence: Details
Hike Lays Off Over One-Fifth of Workforce Due to GST Raise on Online Gaming
