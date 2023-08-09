Xiaomi Pad 6 Max tablet could launch soon. The Pad 6 lineup currently includes the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, which were launched in April this year. However, only the Xiaomi Pad 6 is currently available in Indian markets. Now, it appears like the company is working to launch another tablet in the Pad 6 series. This model, expected to be the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, has been spotted on the Geekbench certification site, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing also revealed a few specifications of the upcoming tablet.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, with model number 2307BRPDCC, is listed on the Geekbench site, first reported by MySmartPrice. The model is listed to be powered by a 3.19GHz octa-core processor, which is codenamed Taro. While the Geekbench listing has not revealed the name of the processor, it is most likely to be Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. To note, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro is also equipped with the same processor.

Xiaomi's upcoming tablet, as the listing suggests, packs up to 12GB of RAM. It is shown to run Android 13 with MIUI 14 skin on top. The upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has managed to score 1752 points in the single-core test and 4618 points in the multi-core test. There are no further details about the tablet listed on the site.

Recently, the tablet was also reported to be listed on the 3C certification site. The listing suggested that the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is likely to get 67W fast charging, similar to the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. It is therefore being speculated that the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max could be a bigger version of Pad 6 Pro, but with similar specifications. This first came to light when tipster Fixed Focus Digital posted on Weibo that while the configurations of both the tablet stay same, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is expected to get a 14-inch display.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has not made any announcements regarding the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. It is to be seen if the company make any revelation about the tablet at the August 14 event in China for the Mi Mix Fold 3.

