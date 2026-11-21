For people who like to pay monthly bills, the Postpaid plans offer greater convenience and reliability. Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer a variety of family postpaid plans at different price points. They offer multiple plans suitable for large, medium and small families that allow you to manage multiple mobile connections under one account and avoid the hassle of paying separate mobile bills or tracking different recharge dates. Few postpaid plans offer add-on connections, high data limits, and bundled OTT subscriptions.

Here, we compare the family postpaid plans offered by Jio, Airtel, and Vi in India to help you pick the suitable plan for your household.

Jio Family Postpaid Plans

Reliance Jio offers JioPlus postpaid plans in India starting at Rs. 449 per month that allow up to four family members to share a single bill. This basic plan offers 75GB of data, and customers can avail additional connections for Rs. 150 per SIM per month. Each additional connection will add 5GB of data to the overall data allowance. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS. Subscribers will get a JioHotstar Mobile+ Hollywood subscription and 50GB JioAICloud.

Jio also has a Rs. 749 family postpaid plan with 100GB of data. Users can share data across family connections without a daily data limit. This also brings unlimited voice calls and SMS benefits, along with access to select entertainment services. Depending on the chosen plan, customers can also receive subscriptions to services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Jio's family postpaid plans offer data rollover, international roaming services, and unlimited 5G data for eligible customers under applicable offers and conditions.

Benefits JioPlus Rs. 449 Plan JioPlus Rs. 749 Plan Monthly Rental Rs. 449 Rs. 749 Base Data Allowance 75GB 100GB (no daily limit) Family Add-on Connections Up to 4 members (Rs. 150/month per SIM) Supported (shared data across family connections)

Airtel Family Postpaid Plans

Bharti Airtel offers multiple family postpaid plans starting at Rs. 699 per month. This plan allows two family members to use the same postpaid account. The Rs. 999 plan is designed for a family of three. The Rs. 1,119 and Rs. 1,399 plans cater to four-member families. Airtel also offers a Rs. 1,749 plan with five connections

Airtel's family postpaid plans include unlimited voice calls and unlimited data benefits, subject to the terms and usage policy. Users also receive 100 SMS per day. All plans offer Xstream Premium. The validity varies with the selected monthly rental. They also include Amazon Prime and JioHotstar subscriptions.

Higher-priced plans also offer Netflix subscriptions. The Rs. 1,399 plan includes Netflix Basic, and the Rs. 1,749 plan includes Netflix Standard. Subscribers will also get Google One cloud storage, Adobe Express Premium, and Apple iCloud. All add-on SIMs are billed under a single and unified monthly plan.

Monthly Plan Price Family Size Voice, Data and SMS OTT Benefits Rs. 699 2 members • Unlimited data • Unlimited voice calls • 100 SMS per day Xstream Premium, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar Rs. 999 3 members • Unlimited data • Unlimited voice calls • 100 SMS per day Xstream Premium, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar Rs. 1,119 4 members • Unlimited data • Unlimited voice calls • 100 SMS per day Xstream Premium, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar Rs. 1,399 4 members • Unlimited data • Unlimited voice calls • 100 SMS per day Netflix Basic, Xstream Premium, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar Rs. 1,749 5 members • Unlimited data • Unlimited voice calls • 100 SMS per day Netflix Standard, Xstream Premium, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Google One cloud storage, Adobe Express Premium, and Apple iCloud

Vi Family Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers its Vi Max Family postpaid plans for customers who want to manage multiple mobile connections under a single account. The basic plan is priced at Rs. 751. The primary member gets 70GB data and a 10GB sharing benefit, while the secondary member gets 40 GB data alongside a 10GB sharing benefit

Vi Max Rs. 1,301 Per Month family postpaid plan is tailored for medium-sized families. The primary member gets 140 GB data and 20 GB sharing benefit. Each secondary member gets 40 GB data + 20 GB sharing benefit

Vi Max Family Plan Rs. 1,525 per month is launched for larger families. In this, the primary member gets 140 GB data and a 25GB sharing benefit. Secondary members get 40 GB data and a 25GB sharing benefit

Vi's family postpaid plans offer unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, along with 3,000 SMS per month. The operator also provides data-sharing benefits, allowing family members to access additional data beyond their individual allocations.

Plan Connections and Data Allocation Voice, SMS Benefits Entertainment, Other Perks Rs. 751 • Primary: 70GB data + 10GB sharing benefit • Secondary: 40GB data + 10GB sharing benefit • Unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls • 3,000 SMS per month Vi Movies and TV access, EazyDiner or Swiggy One coupons Rs. 1,301 • Primary: 140GB data + 20GB sharing benefit • Secondary: 40GB data + 20GB sharing benefit • Unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls • 3,000 SMS per month Vi Movies and TV access, EazyDiner or Swiggy One coupons Rs. 1,525 • Primary: 140GB data + 25GB sharing benefit • Secondary: 40GB data + 25GB sharing benefit • Unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls • 3,000 SMS per month Vi Movies and TV access, EazyDiner or Swiggy One coupons

The operator also offers Vi Movies and TV service with the family postpaid plans, which provide access to movies, original content, and live television. Depending on the selected plan, primary members can choose additional benefits like OTT subscriptions such as Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and Sony LIV. They can avail EazyDiner or SwiggyOne coupons. The plans also include a 1-year Norton 360 Mobile Security cover. The company also offers unlimited night data and up to 200GB of data rollover on eligible plans.

All the listed plans differ in benefits and price. Choose Jio if you want budget-friendly add-ons, while Airtel is suitable for users who want more entertainment perks. Vi is a great option for entertainment benefits and flexible data sharing. Users have to weigh budget, network reception, and data usage before deciding.

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