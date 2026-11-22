Wi-Fi Calling is a useful feature when mobile network coverage is weak indoors, particularly in homes, offices and buildings where cellular signals struggle to reach. The feature allows users to make and receive regular phone calls using an available Wi-Fi connection instead of relying entirely on a nearby mobile tower. It is supported by several smartphones and Indian telecom operators, including Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Here is how to enable Wi-Fi Calling on an iPhone or Android phone in India.

What Is Wi-Fi Calling?

Wi-Fi Calling is a feature that allows users to make and receive regular phone calls using a Wi-Fi network instead of relying on a mobile network connection. The feature works with a user's existing mobile number. It does not require a separate application, account or login. When enabled, the phone can use an available Wi-Fi connection to route calls through the telecom operator's network.

Both the sender and recipient can use their regular phone numbers, even if the person receiving the call does not have Wi-Fi Calling enabled.

The feature requires a compatible smartphone, an eligible SIM connection and a stable Wi-Fi network. Users should also keep their phone's software updated.

How Is Wi-Fi Calling Different From Normal Calls Over a Mobile Network?

The primary difference between Wi-Fi Calling and conventional cellular calls is the network used to carry the voice data. Regular calls rely on a nearby mobile tower and the operator's cellular network. On the other hand, Wi-Fi Calling routes the call through an internet connection provided by a Wi-Fi network.

This difference makes a big difference in places where mobile reception is unreliable. For example, a user may experience dropped calls or poor voice quality inside a basement. With Wi-Fi Calling enabled, the phone can use the Wi-Fi network to make and receive calls instead.

How to Enable Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone

Apple allows users to enable Wi-Fi Calling through the Settings app on compatible iPhone models. Here's how to enable it on your iPhone:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Cellular. If you use multiple SIMs, select the mobile number for which you want to enable Wi-Fi Calling. Tap Wi-Fi Calling and turn on the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone toggle. Tap Enable if prompted. Connect your iPhone to an available Wi-Fi network. Once enabled and available, the iPhone will display Wi-Fi alongside the carrier name in the status bar when viewed through Control Centre.

How to Enable Wi-Fi Calling on Android

Android users can enable Wi-Fi Calling through their phone's network or SIM settings. Here's how to enable it on your Android phone, although the settings may vary slightly depending on the device manufacturer.

Open the Settings app on your Android phone. Tap Network & Internet. Select SIMs and choose the SIM or carrier connection you want to use. Tap Wi-Fi Calling and turn on the Wi-Fi Calling toggle. Connect to an available Wi-Fi network. On some Android smartphones, particularly Samsung Galaxy devices, the setting may be available under Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi Calling.

Once enabled, users can make calls through the phone's regular dialler.