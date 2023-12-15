Technology News

Jio Launches JioTV Premium Plans Starting at Rs. 398 With 14 OTT Subscriptions

Jio's Rs. 398 JioTV Premium recharge plan offers access to 12 OTT apps.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 December 2023 12:43 IST
Photo Credit: Jio

JioTV Premium plans will be available for customers starting today

Highlights
  • Jio announced three JioTV Premium recharge plans
  • Jio's new Rs. 398 has 28 days validity
  • JioCinema Premium subscription will be available through coupon
Jio has announced a new JioTV Premium subscription in India with access to up to 14 different OTT apps under a single plan. The telecom operator has also unveiled three new prepaid plans with JioTV Premium subscriptions. The new monthly, quarterly and annual plans starting at Rs. 398 bring unlimited data, voice, and SMS benefits. Besides calls and SMS, users can access Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5 and more through the JioTV app with these prepaid recharge plans. New plans will be available for customers starting today (December 15). All plans offer 2GB of data per day alongside 100 SMS messages.

Jio's new Rs. 398, Rs. 1,198 and Rs. 4,498 plans have a validity of 28 days, 84 days and 365 days, respectively. They are bundled with unlimited data, voice, SMS benefits and access to 14 OTT platforms with a single subscription. OTT apps including JioCinema Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video (Mobile Edition), Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Docubay, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, EpicOn, and Kanccha Lannka can be used with JioTV Premium subscription.

The Rs. 398 plan offers access to 12 OTT apps, while the Rs. 1,198 and Rs. 4,498 plans provide access to 14 OTT apps. Jio has come up with an EMI payment option for the one-year recharge plan. All three prepaid plans offer unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages on a daily basis, and 2GB of daily data. The JioTV Premium is exclusive to Jio SIM users. Further, there is a Rs. 148 data add-on voucher bundled with 10GB of data and JioTV Premium (12 OTTs) for 28 days.

JioTV Premium plans will be available for purchase starting from December 16. After recharging any JioTV Premium Plan users can sign in to the JioTV app with the same Jio mobile number to use the premium OTT content.

The JioCinema Premium subscription will be available through coupon on the user's MyJio coupon section and it can be redeemed to access premium content. The Amazon Prime Video (mobile edition) subscription can be activated from the MyJio App. The Disney+Hotstar can be directly activated by logging in to the app using the same registered mobile number of JioTV Premium.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Netflix Games Brings Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android, iOS Phones
Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6.74-Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications
