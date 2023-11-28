Airtel recently introduced a prepaid plan that includes a Netflix subscription bundle. It is said to be Bharti Airtel's response to similar plans that Jio launched earlier this year. Notably, Airtel and Jio are currently the only two network providers to offer 5G connectivity to users in India. The Netflix bundles from both these telecom operators also include unlimited 5G data. The plans from both companies are similar in more ways than one. Following are the details of all the prepaid plans that offer free Netflix subscriptions.

The Netflix bundle prepaid plan from Airtel is available at Rs. 1,499. The plan has a validity of 84 days and it offers 3GB of 4G data every day along with unlimited voice calls. It also offers unlimited 5G data above and over the plan limit but can only be used within areas that have 5G access.

The newly launched Airtel prepaid package also includes access to the Netflix Basic plan, which can be used only on one device at a time. It can, however, be used on any device like laptops, smartphones, tablets, or TVs. The Netflix plan is valid for the duration of the larger plan and allows users to stream content at 720p. The recharge also gives users free access to Airtel Hello Tunes.

Jio, on the other hand, offers two plans that come with a free Netflix subscription. One is the prepaid plan worth Rs. 1,099 plan, which offers 2GB of daily 5G data, while the Rs. 1,499 plan offers 3GB of data every day. The plans support 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls.

Both these Jio plans include the Netflix Basic subscription discussed earlier. Like the Airtel plan, these Jio prepaid plans also have a validity of 84 days each. The Jio plans also offer unlimited 5G data over and above the daily data pack.

These plans make Airtel and Jio the only two telecom operators in India to offer Netflix bundles on prepaid recharges. Netflix subscription was previously available only on postpaid plans.

