Reliance Jio has announced a new prepaid recharge plan that brings benefits including unlimited voice calling as well as unlimited 5G data with 84 days validity. The data plan costs Rs. 909 and offers 2GB of high-speed data daily alongside 100 SMS messages. Besides calls and SMS, the prepaid recharge plan provides subscriptions to various OTT platforms including Sony Liv, and Zee5. Further, subscribers can avail free access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.

As per Reliance Jio's website, the Rs. 909 entertainment plan comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages on a daily basis, and access to a total of 168GB of data. The plan's validity is 84 days. The plan offers 2GB of data per day. Post the available quota, customers can access unlimited data at 40Kbps speed. It offers free subscription to Sony Liv and Zee5 applications.

Customers choosing the new Jio recharge plan will also get a complimentary subscription to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. Additionally, eligible subscribers will also get unlimited 5G coverage. The JioCinema premium is not included in the complementary JioCinema subscription.

Ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 last month, Jio had launched a Rs. 808 prepaid plan with unlimited data and voice calls. It offers 2GB data per day with a validity of 84 days and a bundled complimentary subscription to Disney+Hotstar for three months.

The telecom company competes with the likes of Airtel, Vi and BSNL and also offers two plans with a complimentary Netflix subscription. Jio's Rs. 1,099 plan offers 2GB of daily 5G data, while the Rs. 1,499 plan offers 3GB of data every day. The plans support 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls.

Jio users can visit the MyJio app, Jio website, and third-party mobile wallets to learn more about the plans and select recharge plans.

