Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms. It bundles three classic games — Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. For all Netflix subscribers, the games are free to play. Rockstar Games confirmed that users without a Netflix subscription can also now play the games on their smartphones. They will be required to buy the games on Play Store or App Store.

In a press release, Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games confirmed on Thursday that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was available to play on mobile platforms for free to all Netflix subscribers, as well as other iOS and Android users. The mobile versions of the three classic games claim to come with significant visual and gameplay improvements.

The announcement adds that the three games concerned, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, can be downloaded and purchased individually on smartphones. Among several other improvements and features, one is a new Classic Lighting mode, the developer revealed. It is said to restore "the look and feel of the sky in the original games." The download links for the games are attached to the release.

Netflix Games previously confirmed the arrival of this bundle. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Notably, Rockstar Games recently released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 which is confirmed to launch in 2025. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The new trailer introduces us to Lucia and Jason, the game's crime couple protagonists and also shows us Vice City, a fictionalised version of Miami where the game is set.

