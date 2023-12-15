Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Netflix Games Brings Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android, iOS Phones

Netflix Games Brings Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android, iOS Phones

The trilogy is available at no additional cost for iOS and Android users with a Netflix subscription.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 December 2023 10:09 IST
Netflix Games Brings Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android, iOS Phones

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Netflix annnounced the pre-registration for the trilogy last month

Highlights
  • The trilogy includes GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas
  • The games come with a new Classic Lighting mode
  • It is also available on several PlayStation, Xbox platforms
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms. It bundles three classic games — Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. For all Netflix subscribers, the games are free to play. Rockstar Games confirmed that users without a Netflix subscription can also now play the games on their smartphones. They will be required to buy the games on Play Store or App Store.

In a press release, Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games confirmed on Thursday that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was available to play on mobile platforms for free to all Netflix subscribers, as well as other iOS and Android users. The mobile versions of the three classic games claim to come with significant visual and gameplay improvements.

The announcement adds that the three games concerned, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, can be downloaded and purchased individually on smartphones. Among several other improvements and features, one is a new Classic Lighting mode, the developer revealed. It is said to restore "the look and feel of the sky in the original games." The download links for the games are attached to the release.

Netflix Games previously confirmed the arrival of this bundle. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Notably, Rockstar Games recently released the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 which is confirmed to launch in 2025. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The new trailer introduces us to Lucia and Jason, the game's crime couple protagonists and also shows us Vice City, a fictionalised version of Miami where the game is set.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: grand theft auto, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy, GTA, GTA 6, GTA Vice City, GTA 3, GTA San Andreas, Netflix, Netflix Games, iOS, Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Moto G24 Power, Moto G34 Renders Surface Online; 50-Megapixel Camera Units, Hole-Punch Display Tipped

Related Stories

Netflix Games Brings Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android, iOS Phones
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Get Price Cuts on Imagine Store: See Deals
  3. Infinix to Unveil Two New Charging Technologies at CES 2024
  4. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Pro Specifications Tipped Online
  5. Realme C67 5G With IP54 Rating Launched in India at This Price
  6. Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases Comes to Pixel Buds Pro: How to Use It
  7. Lava Yuva 3 Pro With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Nothing to Host Event at MWC 2024, Might Announce Phone 3
  9. Vivo V30 Lite Key Specifications Surface via Google Play Console Listing
  10. Moto G24 Power, Moto G34 Renders Tip 50-Megapixel Cameras: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Games Brings Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android, iOS Phones
  2. Moto G24 Power, Moto G34 Renders Surface Online; 50-Megapixel Camera Units, Hole-Punch Display Tipped
  3. Honor Partners With Porsche Design; First Product to Be Unveiled in January
  4. Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases Comes to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s How to Use It
  5. Vivo V30 Lite Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Key Specifications Surface
  6. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Receive Price Cuts During Imagine Store Sale
  7. ‘Wait is Frustrating’: Indian Crypto Players Fear Losing Web3 Talent, Funding Amid Legal Delays
  8. Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus Update Delayed to Early 2024 With Promise of More Features
  9. Instagram Now Allows Users to Share Short, Looping Video Notes; Said to Be Testing New Privacy Feature
  10. Infinix to Unveil AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »