Poco C65 was launched in India on Friday and the budget smartphone joins the company's affordable C-series lineup. It has several features in common with the recently unveiled Redmi 13C. The Poco C65 is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Poco says that the smartphone will receive two years of Android OS and security updates and a third year of security updates.

Poco C65 price in India, availability

Poco C65 price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

The phone comes in Matte Black and Pastel Blue colour options and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Customers will be able to avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions.

Poco C65 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco C65 runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 for Poco out-of-the-box. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco C65 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is also equipped with an unspecified depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The company has equipped the Poco C65 with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and the phone is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack along with FM radio support.

Sensors on board the Poco C65 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a virtual proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W via a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It measures 168x78x8.09mm and weighs 192g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.