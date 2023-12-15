Technology News
  Poco C65 With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, 6.74 Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6.74-Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C65 is available in Matte Black and Pastel Blue colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2023 12:00 IST
Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 6.74-Inch LCD Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco C65 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Poco C65 runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box
  • The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support
  • Pricing for the Poco C65 starts at Rs. 8,499
Poco C65 was launched in India on Friday and the budget smartphone joins the company's affordable C-series lineup. It has several features in common with the recently unveiled Redmi 13C. The Poco C65 is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Poco says that the smartphone will receive two years of Android OS and security updates and a third year of security updates. 

Poco C65 price in India, availability

Poco C65 price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,999, respectively.

The phone comes in Matte Black and Pastel Blue colour options and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Customers will be able to avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions.

Poco C65 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco C65 runs on Android 13 with MIUI 14 for Poco out-of-the-box. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco C65 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is also equipped with an unspecified depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The company has equipped the Poco C65 with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and the phone is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack along with FM radio support.

Sensors on board the Poco C65 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a virtual proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 18W via a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It measures 168x78x8.09mm and weighs 192g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco C65, Poco C65 price in India, Poco C65 specifications, Poco C65 launch, Poco C series, Poco
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Netflix Games Brings Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to Android, iOS Phones
Bitcoin Price Begins to Rise Gradually After Price Correction Period, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
