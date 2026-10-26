Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is now live in India. The ongoing sale event is the extension of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, which was kicked off by the e-commerce giant on October 8. The sale event continues to offer various electronics, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and chimneys, at discounted prices. The company is also offering special discounts to Prime members. Apart from this, non-Prime members can also get cashback, exchange bonuses, and credit discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale Offers on Smart TVs

If you are in the market for buying a new smart TV, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is allowing customers to save up to Rs. 86,000 on a new model. On top of direct price cuts, you can get an additional cashback of Rs. 250 or up to an extra 10 percent discount if you have a Prime membership. However, others can avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent, up to Rs. 11,250, with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions.

For reference, you can get the Lumio Vision 7 II 139 cm (55-inch) 4K QLED Google TV at a discounted price of Rs. 35,749, instead of its listed price of Rs. 79,999. Similarly, the TCL 164 cm (65-inch) 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV model is available at an effective price of Rs. 64,490, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,32,990. Moreover, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is offering the Sony 139 cm (55) BRAVIA 3II Ultra HD LED Google TV at a discounted price of Rs. 80,740.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals on smart TVs from various reputable brands that you can get your hands on during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale. The figures mentioned below are effective prices, which include the additional credit card discounts and cashback.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs