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Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is now live, offering deals on various electronics.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 17:24 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is offering TCL smart TVs with discounts

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is offering cashback
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is providing Prime offers
  • You can save up to Rs. 86,000 on a new smart TV
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is now live in India. The ongoing sale event is the extension of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, which was kicked off by the e-commerce giant on October 8. The sale event continues to offer various electronics, like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, microwave ovens, and chimneys, at discounted prices. The company is also offering special discounts to Prime members. Apart from this, non-Prime members can also get cashback, exchange bonuses, and credit discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale Offers on Smart TVs

If you are in the market for buying a new smart TV, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is allowing customers to save up to Rs. 86,000 on a new model. On top of direct price cuts, you can get an additional cashback of Rs. 250 or up to an extra 10 percent discount if you have a Prime membership. However, others can avail an instant discount of up to 10 percent, up to Rs. 11,250, with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions.

For reference, you can get the Lumio Vision 7 II 139 cm (55-inch) 4K QLED Google TV at a discounted price of Rs. 35,749, instead of its listed price of Rs. 79,999. Similarly, the TCL 164 cm (65-inch) 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV model is available at an effective price of Rs. 64,490, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 1,32,990. Moreover, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is offering the Sony 139 cm (55) BRAVIA 3II Ultra HD LED Google TV at a discounted price of Rs. 80,740.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals on smart TVs from various reputable brands that you can get your hands on during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale. The figures mentioned below are effective prices, which include the additional credit card discounts and cashback.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs

Product List Price Sale Price Product Link
Lumio Vision 7 II 139 cm (55) 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 35,749 Buy Now
TCL 164 cm (65) 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV Rs. 1,32,990 Rs. 64,490 Buy Now
iFFALCON 189 cm (75) 4K LED Google TV Rs. 1,39,990 Rs. 52,999 Buy Now
TCL 139 cm (55) 4K QD-Mini LED Google TV Rs. 91,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
VW VISIO World 140 cm (55) Pro Series 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 64,999 Rs. 28,749 Buy Now
Philips 139 cm (55) 8100 Series 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 49,999 Rs. 36,249 Buy Now
Vu 139 cm (55) Vibe Series 4K QLED Google TV Rs. 60,000 Rs. 37,240 Buy Now
Sony 139 cm (55) BRAVIA 3II Ultra HD LED Google TV Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 80,740 Buy Now
Xiaomi 139 cm (55) X Series 4K Google TV Rs. 48,999 Rs. 32,249 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Smart TVs
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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