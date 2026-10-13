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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Kitchen Chimney and Microwave Deals

Shoppers can unlock additional savings using various payment incentives during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 14:22 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Kitchen Chimney and Microwave Deals

Photo Credit: Amazon

Shoppers can avail of coupon discounts on select models

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Highlights
  • Discounts are available on chimneys, microwave ovens during Amazon sale
  • Elica filterless chimney is offered with a 56 percent discount
  • The LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven price is dropped to Rs. 12,591
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The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale event is currently live in India. This means you can avail of massive discounts on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. While you can get smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and more at relatively low prices, the e-commerce giant is also offering various deals on a range of large home appliances, such as chimneys for your kitchen. So, if you're looking for your first buy or want to upgrade from your existing machine, chimneys and microwave ovens from brands like Faber, Elica, and Glen are currently up for grabs with bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

Deals on Chimneys, Microwave Ovens

An enticing deal that is currently available on Amazon is the Elica 60cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Chimney. It usually retails for Rs. 24,990. During the Great Indian Festival, customers can purchase it with a 56 percent price cut, lowering its effective sale price to Rs. Rs. 10,990.

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Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Elica 60cm Chimney Rs. 24,990 Rs. 10,990 Buy Here
Elica 60cm BLDC Chimney Rs. 30,990 Rs. 14,499 Buy Here
Glen 60cm Touch & Gesture Chimney Rs. 29,990 Rs. 12,499 Buy Here
Beyond Plug N Play Chimney with BLDC Rs. 29,499 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
Beyond 90cm Android Chimney Rs. 39,990 Rs. 27,490 Buy Here
Elica 90cm BLDC Chimney Rs. 34,990 Rs. 15,999 Buy Here
Faber 90cm Silent Hood Rs. 38,990 Rs. 24,290 Buy Here
Glen Hood Aqua Plus 60cm Wall Mounted Chimney Rs. 12,490 Rs. 6,490 Buy Here

If a microwave oven is what you are looking for, then the LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven can be considered. Originally listed at Rs. 16,999, it is currently available during the sale for Rs. 12,591.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Midea 20 L Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 9,990 Rs. 4,690 Buy Here
IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 10,290 Rs. 7,821 Buy Here
Midea 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 22,990 Rs. 9,900 Buy Here
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 22,999 Rs. 14,611 Buy Here
Midea 24 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 19,990 Rs. 9,000 Buy Here
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (Stainless Steel Cavity) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,591 Buy Here
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 23,590 Rs. 15,921 Buy Here
Midea 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (Alternative SKU) Rs. 10,990 Rs. 5,499 Buy Here
IFB 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 20,690 Rs. 14,211 Buy Here
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 8,199 Rs. 7,690 Buy Here
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 23,999 Rs. 15,961 Buy Here
Panasonic 25 L Solo Microwave Oven Rs. 9,900 Rs. 7,690 Buy Here

Amazon Sale: Other Offers

During the sale, shoppers can unlock additional savings using various payment incentives. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 57,750 on eligible Debit/Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. Additional promotional savings include a 5 percent unlimited cashback option with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, 10 percent back on EMIs using Amazon Pay Later, and flat cashback rewards when paying via Amazon Pay UPI.

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers, Amazon sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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