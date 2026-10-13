Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Kitchen Chimney and Microwave Deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale event is currently live in India. This means you can avail of massive discounts on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. While you can get smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and more at relatively low prices, the e-commerce giant is also offering various deals on a range of large home appliances, such as chimneys for your kitchen. So, if you're looking for your first buy or want to upgrade from your existing machine, chimneys and microwave ovens from brands like Faber, Elica, and Glen are currently up for grabs with bank discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses.

Deals on Chimneys, Microwave Ovens

An enticing deal that is currently available on Amazon is the Elica 60cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Chimney. It usually retails for Rs. 24,990. During the Great Indian Festival, customers can purchase it with a 56 percent price cut, lowering its effective sale price to Rs. Rs. 10,990.

If a microwave oven is what you are looking for, then the LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven can be considered. Originally listed at Rs. 16,999, it is currently available during the sale for Rs. 12,591.

Amazon Sale: Other Offers

During the sale, shoppers can unlock additional savings using various payment incentives. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 57,750 on eligible Debit/Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions. Additional promotional savings include a 5 percent unlimited cashback option with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, 10 percent back on EMIs using Amazon Pay Later, and flat cashback rewards when paying via Amazon Pay UPI.

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