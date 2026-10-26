Even with phone batteries becoming more efficient and being capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge, power banks remain useful accessories. Long commutes, travel, gaming, and frequent use of mobile data can still leave users looking for an additional power source. So, if buying a new power bank is on your wishlist, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale presents an opportunity to pick up power banks from brands such as URBN, Portronics, Xiaomi, Ambrane, and boAt at reduced prices. Shoppers can find options across different budgets during the sale, including models that offer fast charging, higher capacities, and wireless charging.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Power Banks

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale offers discounts of up to 65 percent on mobile accessories, including power banks. The most notable deals include the URBN 20,000mAh 35W Turbo Power Bank at Rs. 1,499 and the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i with 20,000mAh capacity at Rs. 1,899.

In addition to price cuts, there are several other offers. Amazon Prime members can get an additional Rs. 250 cashback, along with extra savings of up to 10 percent. Amazon is also offering savings of up to 10 percent on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. However, these will be capped at Rs. 11,250.

Customers can also avail of exchange offers and no-cost EMI options during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale, although availability may vary by product and eligibility.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link URBN 20000mAh 35W Turbo Power Bank Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Here Portronics Luxcell B 10K 10000mAh 22.5W Power Bank Rs. 1,799 Rs. 699 Buy Here Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh 33W Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Here Ambrane Stylo N20 20000mAh 22.5W Power Bank Rs. 2,799 Rs. 1,299 Buy Here boAt EnergyShroom PB331 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank Rs. 4,490 Rs. 1,299 Buy Here Portronics 65W Ignis 65 20000mAh Power Bank Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 Buy Here Ambrane MagSafe Wireless 10000mAh Power Bank Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,499 Buy Here Xiaomi 10000mAh 45W Wireless Power Bank Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,699 Buy Here

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