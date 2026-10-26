Amazon sale offers up to 65 percent off on power banks
Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20,000mAh is priced at Rs. 1,899
Shoppers can save 10 percent with select bank cards
Advertisement
Even with phone batteries becoming more efficient and being capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge, power banks remain useful accessories. Long commutes, travel, gaming, and frequent use of mobile data can still leave users looking for an additional power source. So, if buying a new power bank is on your wishlist, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale presents an opportunity to pick up power banks from brands such as URBN, Portronics, Xiaomi, Ambrane, and boAt at reduced prices. Shoppers can find options across different budgets during the sale, including models that offer fast charging, higher capacities, and wireless charging.
Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Power Banks
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale offers discounts of up to 65 percent on mobile accessories, including power banks. The most notable deals include the URBN 20,000mAh 35W Turbo Power Bank at Rs. 1,499 and the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i with 20,000mAh capacity at Rs. 1,899.
In addition to price cuts, there are several other offers. Amazon Prime members can get an additional Rs. 250 cashback, along with extra savings of up to 10 percent. Amazon is also offering savings of up to 10 percent on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions. However, these will be capped at Rs. 11,250.
Customers can also avail of exchange offers and no-cost EMI options during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale, although availability may vary by product and eligibility.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More