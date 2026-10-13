Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has entered its sixth day. This year's festive sale event began on October 8, and it is still live. The e-commerce giant is offering multiple electronics available at discounted prices, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Similarly, you can get a new smart TV from a reputable brand, like Xiaomi, Samsung, VW, TCL, and Onida, under Rs. 30,000 during the sale event. You can also avail credit and debit card discounts on top of direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

If you are looking for a new smart TV for your bedroom, living room, or cabin, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering various models under Rs. 30,000 at discounted prices. You can get the Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV at a relatively low price of Rs. 26,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 44,999. This marks a direct price cut of about Rs. 18,000. Similarly, the e-commerce platform is offering the Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV at a discounted price of Rs. 29,490.

On top of direct price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 57,750, with an SBI credit or debit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. You can also get cashback of 5 percent with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, 10 percent cashback with Amazon Pay Later, or Rs. 50 cashback with Amazon Pay UPI.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals that you might want to consider during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit and debit discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses that you can avail at checkout. You can also look at the best deals on premium headphones and kitchen chimneys and microwaves.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

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