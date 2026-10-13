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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TVs Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with select credit and debit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 20:50 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TVs Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi and More

Photo Credit: TCL

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering deals on budget smart TVs

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Highlights
  • You can save up to Rs. 18,000 on a new Xiaomi smart TV
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering cashback
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is providing exchange bonuses
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has entered its sixth day. This year's festive sale event began on October 8, and it is still live. The e-commerce giant is offering multiple electronics available at discounted prices, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, microwave ovens, and chimneys. Similarly, you can get a new smart TV from a reputable brand, like Xiaomi, Samsung, VW, TCL, and Onida, under Rs. 30,000 during the sale event. You can also avail credit and debit card discounts on top of direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

If you are looking for a new smart TV for your bedroom, living room, or cabin, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering various models under Rs. 30,000 at discounted prices. You can get the Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV at a relatively low price of Rs. 26,999, instead of its listed price of Rs. 44,999. This marks a direct price cut of about Rs. 18,000. Similarly, the e-commerce platform is offering the Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV at a discounted price of Rs. 29,490.

On top of direct price cuts, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 57,750, with an SBI credit or debit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. You can also get cashback of 5 percent with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, 10 percent cashback with Amazon Pay Later, or Rs. 50 cashback with Amazon Pay UPI.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have prepared a list of the best deals that you might want to consider during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit and debit discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses that you can avail at checkout. You can also look at the best deals on premium headphones and kitchen chimneys and microwaves.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 44,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Smart LED TV Rs. 24,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Samsung 43-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV Rs. 39,900 Rs. 29,490 Buy Now
Samsung 43-inch FHD Smart LED TV Rs. 27,500 Rs. 22,990 Buy Now
Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV Rs. 17,900 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now
Philips 43-inch 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 29,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
VW VISIO World 55-Inch Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 64,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
VW VISIO World 50-Inch Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 99,999 Rs. 25,999 Buy Now
TCL 40-inch Full-HD Smart QLED Google TV Rs. 32,390 Rs. 22,490 Buy Now
Onida 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV Rs. 33,190 Rs. 22,499 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, Amazon, Samsung, TCL, Xiaomi, Onida, VW, Philips
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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