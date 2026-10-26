Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones

Eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card users can receive savings of up to 10 percent, capped at Rs. 11,250
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is now live in India with discounts on a range of smartphones. Gaming-oriented smartphones from OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Xiaomi are listed with jaw-dropping discounts in the sale. Shoppers can get additional savings available through eligible bank offers and credit card EMI transactions. The deals include the OnePlus Nord CE 6, iQOO 15R, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, iQOO Z11 5G, and Xiaomi 17T. Prime members can avail extra offers.
The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale has some good deals on gaming smartphones. For instance, OnePlus Nord CE 6 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 33,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 40,999. The iQOO 15R is currently available for Rs. 48,999, compared with its listed price of Rs. 69,999.
Buyers looking for a camera-centric phone can check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, which is listed at Rs. 88,999, down from Rs. 1,29,999. The Xiaomi 17T, iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11 5G are also receiving a price reduction during the sale.
Buyers can check the applicable bank offers and exchange benefits for additional savings. Prime members can also avail of an additional Rs. 250 cashback and up to 10 percent extra savings. All offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Purchases made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions are eligible to get up to 10 percent, capped at Rs. 11,250. Shoppers can avail no-cost EMI options on eligible purchases.
We have compiled a list of some of the best gaming smartphone deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale.
|Model
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|Product Link
|OnePlus Nord CE 6
|Rs. 40,999
|Rs. 33,999
|Buy Now
|iQOO 15R
|Rs. 69,999
|Rs. 48,999
|Buy Now
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G
|Rs. 1,29,999
|Rs. 88,999
|Buy Now
|iQOO Z11 5G
|Rs. 49,999
|Rs. 29,999
|Buy Now
|Xiaomi 17T
|Rs. 84,999
|Rs. 65,249
|Buy Now
|OnePlus 15R
|Rs. 61,999
|Rs. 57,999
|Buy Now
|Redmi Turbo 5 5G
|Rs. 54,999
|Rs. 35,999
|Buy Now
|iQOO Z11x 5G
|Rs. 45,999
|Rs. 24,999
|Buy Now
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