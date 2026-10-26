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Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones

Eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card users can receive savings of up to 10 percent, capped at Rs. 11,250

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 October 2026 18:59 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones

Prime members can avail of an additional Rs. 250 cashback

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Highlights
  • Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is offering discounts on phones
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 33,999
  • Amazon is offering additional benefits to eligible customers
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The Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale is now live in India with discounts on a range of smartphones. Gaming-oriented smartphones from OnePlus, iQOO, Samsung, and Xiaomi are listed with jaw-dropping discounts in the sale. Shoppers can get additional savings available through eligible bank offers and credit card EMI transactions. The deals include the OnePlus Nord CE 6, iQOO 15R, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, iQOO Z11 5G, and Xiaomi 17T. Prime members can avail extra offers. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale: Best Gaming Smartphone Deals

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale has some good deals on gaming smartphones. For instance, OnePlus Nord CE 6 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 33,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 40,999. The iQOO 15R is currently available for Rs. 48,999, compared with its listed price of Rs. 69,999. 

Buyers looking for a camera-centric phone can check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, which is listed at Rs. 88,999, down from Rs. 1,29,999.  The Xiaomi 17T, iQOO 15R and iQOO Z11 5G are also receiving a price reduction during the sale. 

Buyers can check the applicable bank offers and exchange benefits for additional savings. Prime members can also avail of an additional Rs. 250 cashback and up to 10 percent extra savings. All offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions. 

Purchases made using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI transactions are eligible to get up to 10 percent, capped at Rs. 11,250. Shoppers can avail no-cost EMI options on eligible purchases. 

We have compiled a list of some of the best gaming smartphone deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale.

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Now
iQOO 15R Rs. 69,999 Rs. 48,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 88,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 17T Rs. 84,999 Rs. 65,249 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R Rs. 61,999 Rs. 57,999 Buy Now
Redmi Turbo 5 5G Rs. 54,999 Rs. 35,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z11x 5G Rs. 45,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
 
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Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Redmi Turbo 5 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,540mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,268x2,756 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi 17T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent Leica-tuned camera system
  • Outstanding 5x periscope telephoto camera
  • Bright, vibrant AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Reliable everyday and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate build feels less premium
  • Refresh rate behaviour can be inconsistent
  • Selfie camera lacks autofocus
Read detailed Xiaomi 17T review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1268x2756 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded, Amazon Great Indian Festival Reloaded Sale 2026, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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