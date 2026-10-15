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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on LG Products Like Washing Machines, Smart TVs and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 08:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on LG Products Like Washing Machines, Smart TVs and More

Photo Credit: LG

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering discounts on various LG products

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Highlights
  • You can get a discount of up to Rs. 14,000 on an LG smart TV
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started on October 8
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is offering exchange bonuses
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Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 started on October 8. However, the sale event is still live, and there are plenty of deals that you can get your hands. The e-commerce giant has listed various electronics at discounted prices from reputable brands. You can grab a new LG product, including smart TVs, top-loading washing machines, front-loading washing machines, side-by-side refrigerators, single-door refrigerators, and microwave ovens, at relatively low prices. The company is also offering exchange bonuses, bank discounts, and cashback on select transactions.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Offers on LG Products

If you are looking to buy an LG home appliance, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is offering discounts on various devices, including smart TVs, microwave ovens, refrigerators, and washing machines. On top of direct price cuts, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant discount of 10 percent, up to Rs. 57,750, with SBI credit and debit cards, SBI credit card EMI transactions, 5 percent cashback with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and 10 percent cashback on Amazon Pay Later EMI transactions.

For reference, you can get your hands on the LG 43-inch NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV, which was launched earlier this year, at a discounted price of Rs. 31,990, instead of its listed price of Rs. 45,990. This marks a direct price cut of about Rs. 14,000. Similarly, the LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven is listed at a relatively low price of Rs. 13,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 16,999.

Here's the list of devices from LG that are currently available at relatively low prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. The prices mentioned below do not include the additional credit and debit card discounts, EMI transaction offers, cashback, or exchange bonuses that you can avail at checkout to maximise your savings. While you decide which LG product you wish to buy during this festive sale, you can check out the best deals on Amazon Fire TV sticks and window ACs.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on LG Products

Product List Price Sale Price Product Link
LG 43-inch NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV (2026) Rs. 45,990 Rs. 31,990 Buy Now
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 53,990 Rs. 40,989 Buy Now
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 33,990 Rs. 23,989 Buy Now
LG 32-inch LB655 AI Series HD Smart webOS LED TV (2026) Rs. 25,990 Rs. 17,999 Buy Now
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,990 Buy Now
LG 50-inch Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV Rs. 65,990 Rs. 38,999 Buy Now
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 44,490 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
LG 655 L, 3 Star Side by Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,22,899 Rs. 72,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, Amazon, LG
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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