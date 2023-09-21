Technology News
Amazfit Cheetah Round has a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 September 2023 17:39 IST
Amazfit Cheetah Square sports a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Amazfit Cheetah series has SpO2 monitor
  • The wearable series is available in the Speedster Grey shade
  • Amazfit has employed a GPS-based MaxTrack technology on latest devices

Amazfit Cheetah Round and Amazfit Cheetah Square have been launched in India as the latest smartwatches from the Chinese company backed by Zepp Health. The Amazfit Cheetah series wearables were initially launched in select global markets last month, with health metrics including blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring and female health tracking features. The Amazfit Cheetah Round has a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display, while the Amazfit Cheetah Square sports a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display. Both models have 5ATM water resistance and are compatible with the Zepp app.

Amazfit Cheetah Round, Amazfit Cheetah Square price in India, availability

The newly launched Amazfit Cheetah Round and Amazfit Cheetah Square are priced at Rs. 20,999 each. The wearable series is available in the Speedster Grey shade and will go on sale through the company website and select retail stores across the country from September 24.

Amazfit Cheetah Round specifications

The Amazfit Cheetah Round has a circular 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with 454x454pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel resolution. The display has always-on support, tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It includes silicone rubber straps. The wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for up to 10 metre radius and offers Bluetooth calling support that allows users to make and receive voice calls directly from their wrists.

The new Amazfit Cheetah Series smartwatch supports over 150 sports modes ranging from running, cycling, swimming, outdoor and indoor sports, dance, ball sports, and more. It has 5ATM water resistance. Users can pair the device via the Zepp app on paired Android or iOS smartphones.

Amazfit has employed a GPS-based MaxTrack technology on the latest device that is claimed to pick up nearly 100 percent of satellite signals. It also includes an AI-powered running coach dubbed as Zepp Coach that is said to offer personalised training plans for users.

The Amazfit Cheetah Round has a SpO2 monitor, and heart rate tracker. It also provides menstrual cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring alongside sedentary reminders. The wearable also provides call and message notifications, calendar reminders and app alerts. It also offers camera control, music control, and a 'find my device' feature, among others. The smartwatch gets voice assistance feature and supports gesture controls that enable users to do more with the wearables using simple hand movements.

It packs a Lithium battery and is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge. The smartwatch measures 22x10.4x11.3mm and weighs 120 grams.

Amazfit Cheetah Square specifications

The Amazfit Cheetah Square is quite similar to the Amazfit Cheetah Round in terms of basic hardware. However, it features a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED square-shaped display to bring some distinction to the table. The screen has always-on support, with 341ppi pixel density.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

