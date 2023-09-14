Technology News
Nothing's CMF Sub-Brand to Launch in India on September 26; Expected to Bring Smartwatch, Earphones

Nothing’s product portfolio currently includes Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, Nothing Ear 1, Ear 2, and Ear Stick.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 18:37 IST
Photo Credit: X/ Manu Sharma

CMF by Nothing is confirmed to be run by a separate team that will operate within Nothing

Highlights
  • Carl Pei introduced CMF by Nothing in August's first week
  • CMF by Nothing is expected to launch affordable smartwatche and earphones
  • Nothing Phone 2 smartphone was launched in July

Nothing introduced a new sub-brand — CMF by Nothing— at the beginning of last month. Now, the Carl Pei-led company just revealed that it will launch the CMF by Nothing bring in India next week. The first products from the affordable sub-brand are also expected to debut in India on the same date. The London-based company is expected to release new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, accessories and smartwatches under CMF by Nothing. Nothing's product portfolio currently includes the Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2, Ear 1, Ear 2, and Ear Stick.

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India, via X (formerly Twitter) announced the arrival of CMF by Nothing sub-brand to India. The launch will take place on September 26 and the first products are also expected to break cover on the same day. 

The first devices to debut the CMF by Nothing design language will be a pair of wireless earbuds and a smartwatch. These products have reportedly bagged certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The wireless earphones have been spotted bearing a B163 model number, while the wearable is believed to have a D395 model number. They are expected to be different from Nothing's core product range with more budget-friendly price tags and would be designed to attract more users to access Nothing's ecosystem.

Nothing currently sells Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Ear 2 and Nothing Ear Stick truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. These products are priced at Rs. 6,999, Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 4,999, respectively.

Carl Pei introduced CMF by Nothing in the first week of August. CMF stands for “Colour, Material, and Finish”. The sub-brand is confirmed to be run by a separate team that will operate within Nothing. CMF by Nothing products are speculated to be available via Flipkart and Myntra, and offline via Vijay Sales and select retail stores.

The UK startup has so far launched Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 smartphones in the market. The latter was unveiled in July with a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a revised Glyph Interface.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: CMF by Nothing, CMF by Nothing India, Nothing, CMF, Carl Pei, Nothing India, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
