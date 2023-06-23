Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro have been launched as the company's latest smartwatches for the runners. The wearables are equipped with AI-powered Zepp Coach that is said to offer personalised training plans along with progress tracking. The watch also features precise navigation and offline maps, and lets users save location points as well. Both the Amazfit smartwatches are created with a multisport focus. They come with dual-band circularly-polarised GPS antenna which is claimed to offer 99.5 percent accurate location. Users can also import a route file and colour Offline Map of their planned activity area from the Zepp App.

Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro price, availability

Amazfit Cheetah price is set at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,700). It is available in sole Speedster Grey colour shade. On the other hand, the Amazfit Cheetah Pro is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 24512). Both smartwatches are being sold at Amazfit stores, Amazon, and AliExpress.

Amazfit Cheetah specifications, features

The newly launched Amazfit Cheetah sports a 1.39-inch (454x454 pixels) HD AMOLED display with tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating. It features over 100 watch faces with. matching always-on displays. The new Amazfit smartwatch features dual-band GPS technology for real-time GPS tracking and route navigation. The watch also allows users to import route files and navigate them.

The Amazfit Cheetah supports over 150 sports modes that include running, walking swimming, water sports, dance, and other sports. It is equipped with a BioTracker PPG biometric optical sensor that provides continuous monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress levels. It also supports sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and health reminders.

Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling. It has music storage that let users control music streaming on their smartphones. The smartwatch supports event reminders, To Do list, smart notifications, and Find My Phone.

The Amazfit Cheetah packs a 440mAh battery that is said to last for up to 7 days with heavy usage, up to 14 days of normal use, and up to 45 days with battery saver mode on. The smartwatch runs on Zepp OS 2.0. It measures 46.7x46.7x11.9mm and weighs 32 g.

Amazfit Cheetah Pro specifications, features

Amazfit Cheetah Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 1.45-inch HD AMOLED display with a Titanium alloy bezel and a Nylon strap. Other features like inclusion of more than 150 sports modes, smart health monitors equipped with BioTracker PPG biometric optical sensor, and Bluetooth calling and music storage remain the same as the Amazfit Cheetah standard variant. The Amazfit Cheetah Pro too is powered by a 440mAh battery that is said to offer up to 14 days of battery life with normal use and up to 45 days with battery saver mode on. It measures 46.7x46.7x11.9mm and weighs 34g.

